Dana White claims Jon Jones would’ve run through Francis Ngannou had they fought: “One hundred percent”

Dana White doesn’t think Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones would have been all that competitive had they fought.

Jones vs. Ngannou would have been one of the biggest fights of all time, but the bout unfortunatley never came to fruition. Instead, Ngannou went to free agency so he could box, and once he left, Jones finally moved up to heavyweight and quickly submitted Ciryl Gane to become the new champ.

After Jon Jones ran through Ciryl Gane, many fans wanted to see the fight with Francis Ngannou happen. However, it seems unlikely it ever will, but according to White, he doesn’t think the fight would have been very competitive.

“He went through Ciryl Gane like that, easily. In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis. One hundred percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn’t want to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-ass fighter of all time. Jon Jones has his issues outside of the Octagon, which actually makes it more impressive if you think about the lifestyle that he was living, and doing this to the best fighters in the world. Jon Jones is one of those guys that won’t truly be appreciated until he’s gone,” White said to former NFLer Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

“But I’m telling you right now, when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, two guys get locked in a room, who is walking out? It’s f*****g Jon Jones all day, every time,” White continued.

It is an interesting comment from Dana White, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is backing Jon Jones in the hypothetical fight. Francis Ngannou is no longer a UFC fighter, and the two sides did not end on good terms, so White backing his current champion isn’t shocking.

But, for many fans, Jones vs. Ngannou is still one of the biggest what-if fights ever and a scrap many hope can still happen one day.