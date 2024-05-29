Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from Song Yadong: “I’ll make you a limp Dong”

UFC star Henry Cejudo has responded to a challenge issued to him by fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong.

We all know that Henry Cejudo is a legend in combat sports. In addition to his Olympic wrestling gold medal, he’s also a two-weight world champion in the UFC. However, since returning from retirement, he hasn’t been able to find any consistency in the Octagon.

At this point in his career, many are wondering what ‘Triple C’ has left in the tank. He’s clearly interested in competing, but the jury is out on how much success he’ll be able to have.

Recently, he’s been issued a challenge by Song Yadong, which led to the following exchange on social media.