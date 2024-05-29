Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from Song Yadong: “I’ll make you a limp Dong”
UFC star Henry Cejudo has responded to a challenge issued to him by fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong.
We all know that Henry Cejudo is a legend in combat sports. In addition to his Olympic wrestling gold medal, he’s also a two-weight world champion in the UFC. However, since returning from retirement, he hasn’t been able to find any consistency in the Octagon.
At this point in his career, many are wondering what ‘Triple C’ has left in the tank. He’s clearly interested in competing, but the jury is out on how much success he’ll be able to have.
RELATED: Song Yadong calls for Sean Strickland to start setting a “good example” following his recent remarks about China
Recently, he’s been issued a challenge by Song Yadong, which led to the following exchange on social media.
Trust me, I love going to China because over there they refer to me as “Shaq”…don’t worry your time is coming Song-I’ll make you a limp Dong… but first I want Petr Yawn…I’m Russian to kick his ass. @PetrYanUFC https://t.co/bUaQgkhKRH
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 25, 2024
Cejudo goes after Yadong
Yadong: “I heard China is your lucky land @HenryCejudo, you got your Olympic gold medal in 2008. I’m inviting you to come over this year in August, let’s put on a show for the fans. This will be a real show, stop calling out Font! @ufc”
Cejudo: “Trust me, I love going to China because over there they refer to me as “Shaq!…don’t worry your time is coming Song-I’ll make you a limp Dong…but first I want Petr Yawn…I’m Russian to kick his ass. @PetrYanUFC”
Both of these men are clearly talented fighters in the 135-pound division. In terms of how they match up with one another, it’s hard to say – but another defeat would be pretty catastrophic for their respective championship aspirations.
What do you believe would happen if Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong collided in the cage? Do you think there’s a good chance one, or both, will get a title shot at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC