What’s next for Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis after UFC Paris?

The UFC was in Paris, France for a solid UFC Paris card on Saturday which saw a battle of top-15 lightweights as Renato Moicano took on Benoit Saint-Denis.

In the main event, Moicano was going into enemy territory and entered the bout on a four-fight winning streak. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, was coming off a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier back in March.

Ultimately, it was Moicano who won by second-round TKO doctor stoppage as he busted up Saint-Denis in the first round. It was a dominating performance. Following UFC Paris, here is what I think should be next for fighters involved in the main event.