Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178 with Mario Bautista

By Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The 178th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 307.

We’re joined by 11th-ranked UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (0:41).

Mario Bautista is the lone guest on this week’s show and he comes on to preview his UFC 307 fight against Jose Aldo. Mario chats about getting to fight the legend and whether or not that was a surprise to him. He then chats about having to go to elevation in Utah and how he prepares for that. Mario also chats about what a win over Aldo does for him in his career and his goals for the future.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

