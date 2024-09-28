UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano TKO’s Benoit Saint Denis (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Renato Moicano.

Renato Moicano, UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC, Results

Saint Denis (13-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at March’s UFC 299 event. That setback snapped a five-fight winning streak for the Frenchman, who had previously earned consecutive stoppage wins over Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda, Ismael Bonfim, Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (19-5-1 MMA) enters today’s headliner sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a second-round TKO victory over Jalin Turner this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that, the 35-year-old Brazilian had picked up wins over Brad Riddell and Drew Dober respectively.

Round one of the UFC Paris main event begins and Renato Moicano quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He lands a pair of nice low kicks. Benoit Saint Denis throws a jab and then a body punch. Moicano shoots and secures a takedown in the center of the cage. Saint Denis tries to push him off with the butterfly guard. Moicano keeps busy with some ground and pound. Saint Denis attempts to push him off again, but this time Moicano scrambles and takes his back. He locks in a body triangle and has over three minutes to work. ‘BSC’ rolls and allows Moicano to take full mount. The Brazilian lands a big elbow. Benoit Saint Denis is looking to scoot back up against the cage. He gets up for a second but is quickly dragged back down. Big punches and elbows from Renato Moicano. The Frenchman is a bloody mess. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Paris main event begins and Benoit Saint Denis lands a crisp jab to start. He follows that up with a hook to the body. Renato Moicano attempts to shoot for a takedown, but this time ‘BSD’ defends. Saint Denis with a good 1-2. Moicano shoots in for another takedown attempt, but once again is stuffed by the Frenchman. Saint Denis with another big combination. That caught the Brazilian’s attention, and he immediately shoots for a takedown. ‘BSD’ stuffs the shot once again and lands a good counter shot.

The doctor calls a stop to the bout between rounds because Saint Denis can no longer see.

Official UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano def. Benoit Saint Denis via TKO (eye injury) at 5:00 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Moicano fight next following his TKO victory over Saint Denis this evening in France?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Benoit Saint Denis Renato Moicano UFC UFC Paris

