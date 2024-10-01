Matt Brown is sold on Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 307: “I feel bad for the girls in that division”

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Retired UFC fan favorite Matt Brown believes Kayla Harrison is the real deal.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison, a former PFL champion, entered the UFC with a ton of buzz. She did not disappoint in her promotional debut, submitting Holly Holm in the second round at UFC 300. Harrison hopes to look just as dominant against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 this Saturday night.

“The Immortal” has seen enough of Harrison to conclude that she will dominate the UFC women’s 135-pound weight class.

Matt Brown Warns UFC Women’s Bantamweights About Kayla Harrison

In another chat with Damon Martin for MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown discussed Kayla Harrison’s potential. He thinks the women’s bantamweight division is in for a rude awakening.

“I feel bad for the girls in that division,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “If I’m the champion, I’m retiring. If I’m Raquel Pennington or I’m Julianna Pena and I win the fight, I’m out. I’m pulling an Eddie Bravo here. Win the big one and I’m done.”

Brown hadn’t jumped on the Harrison bandwagon during those PFL days. It was the Holm fight that solidified Brown’s opinion.

“I wasn’t quite as big of a believer until the way I watched her beat Holly Holm,” Brown explained. “Because I just didn’t know about the weight cut, and how she was going to perform [after] the weight cut, and sometimes people change when they come to the UFC. They’re just not what we thought they were when they were in a different organization.

“I think she answered every question very clearly. She’s going to come in, and I don’t think anybody has a chance against her.”

Raquel Pennington will be putting her UFC women’s bantamweight gold on the line against Julianna Pena this Saturday. If Harrison handles business against Vieira, then the next move for the 135-pound division would seem obvious.

