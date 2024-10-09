Renato Moicano vows to knock Justin Gaethje out if they fight: “I’m not losing”

By Fernando Quiles - October 9, 2024

Renato Moicano believes that he would knock out Justin Gaethje if the two fight.

Renato Moicano Justin Gaethje

The chatter within the MMA community for a potential clash between Moicano and Gaethje has grown. Former UFC veteran Chael Sonnen shared his belief that Moicano vs. Gaethje is a no brainer. UFC CEO Dana White said the promotion won’t be speaking to Moicano about his next fight until he heals from a shoulder injury.

When “Money” Moicano is ready, he thinks he can send “The Highlight” to dream street.

RELATED: RENATO MOICANO AGREES WITH CHAEL SONNEN, SEEKS UFC BRAWL WITH JUSTIN GAETHJE

Renato Moicano Says He’d Finish Justin Gaethje

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Renato Moicano said he has what it takes to put Justin Gaethje away if they ever share the Octagon.

“I would beat Justin Gaethje. I don’t care,” Moicano said. “I don’t really care. He could be the baddest guy on the planet, the ‘BMF’ and stuff but I don’t care. I’m not losing. If they send me the contract, I will knock him the f*ck out. I’m telling you.

“I’m not going to say I’m not going to shoot for a takedown because I will, but I will try to knock him out, too. Ground-and-pound, standup, I don’t care.”

Moicano has been on a hot streak as of late. He has earned four victories in a row. He’s coming off a brutal second-round TKO finish over Benoit Saint-Denis. Moicano marched into enemy territory and battered Saint-Denis in the first round. When round two was over, the doctor had seen enough.

As for Gaethje, he’s had some time to recover after being on the wrong end of perhaps the most sensational knockout in MMA history. Gaethje was slept by Max Holloway with just one second remaining in their UFC 300 scrap back in April.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Brendan Schaub suggests Khalil Rountree Jr. will “never be the same” following brutal stoppage loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024
Alex Pereira, Artem Vakhitov
UFC

Video | The last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing Artem Vakhitov scores Contender Series KO in front of ‘Poatan’

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

Artem Vakhitov picked up a huge win on Dana White’s Contender Series – and Alex Pereira was right there to watch it all unfold.

Raquel Pennington
Julianna Pena

Chael Sonnen explains why Raquel Pennington, not Kayla Harrison, should be next for newly minted UFC champion Julianna Peña

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Raquel Pennington has earned the right to receive an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why he took pride in watching Khalil Rountree Jr. find early success against Alex Pereira at UFC 307: “At least it ain’t just me”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

UFC fighter Anthony Smith says he took pride in seeing Khalil Rountree Jr enjoy success against Alex Pereira in their UFC 307 main event.

Alex Morono
Daniel Rodriguez

Alex Morono looking to prove he's much better than his last outing at UFC Vegas 98: "I performed horribly"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Alex Morono is glad to be making a quick turnaround at UFC Vegas 98 as he hopes to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira

Conor McGregor tabs Alex Pereira as the UFC's Pound-for-Pound No. 1 fighter

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, Cedric Doumbe
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier dismisses PFL and Bellator, says UFC is the only place to earn "Superstardom"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the UFC is the only MMA promotion in which athletes truly have an opportunity to achieve a superstar fame level.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: "I could say a lot..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.

Cory Sandhagen
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen tells Sean O'Malley to "quit acting like a troll" and agree to fight him

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Cory Sandhagen wants Sean O’Malley to fight him once he’s healthy.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson
UFC

WATCH | Jon Jones trains with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now training with Gable Steveson.