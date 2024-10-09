Renato Moicano vows to knock Justin Gaethje out if they fight: “I’m not losing”

Renato Moicano Says He’d Finish Justin Gaethje

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Renato Moicano said he has what it takes to put Justin Gaethje away if they ever share the Octagon.

“I would beat Justin Gaethje. I don’t care,” Moicano said. “I don’t really care. He could be the baddest guy on the planet, the ‘BMF’ and stuff but I don’t care. I’m not losing. If they send me the contract, I will knock him the f*ck out. I’m telling you.

“I’m not going to say I’m not going to shoot for a takedown because I will, but I will try to knock him out, too. Ground-and-pound, standup, I don’t care.”

Moicano has been on a hot streak as of late. He has earned four victories in a row. He’s coming off a brutal second-round TKO finish over Benoit Saint-Denis. Moicano marched into enemy territory and battered Saint-Denis in the first round. When round two was over, the doctor had seen enough.

As for Gaethje, he’s had some time to recover after being on the wrong end of perhaps the most sensational knockout in MMA history. Gaethje was slept by Max Holloway with just one second remaining in their UFC 300 scrap back in April.