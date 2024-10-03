Renato Moicano agrees with Chael Sonnen, seeks UFC brawl with Justin Gaethje

Renato Moicano Prefers Justin Gaethje Fight Over Dan Hooker

While Renato Moicano will look to get some rest following UFC Paris, he isn’t short on potential opponents. While Dan Hooker has called “Money” out, Moicano has two other lightweights in mind. Here’s what he said on the “Show me the Money” podcast (via Bloody Elbow).

“To be completely honest with you, Paddy Pimblett is a good fight because he is famous but I would rather fight with him if we do The Ultimate Fighter because that’s going to be funny and a lot of exposure.

“Other than that, for just a fight I would rather face Justin Gaethje because I think Dan Hooker is not going to get the fight you know… He had the opportunity now to say let’s fight but he’s saying that I dodged him in Perth; that’s not true, they didn’t offer me that fight.”

Former UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared his belief that Moicano vs. Gaethje is a no brainer. It appears the Brazilian bruiser is in agreement, although he also knows how lucrative a fight with Paddy Pimblett can be. Both Moicano and Pimblett have mutual interest in being opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

What’s next for Moicano should be interesting, but UFC CEO Dana White told reporters there is no rush to get him back inside the Octagon.