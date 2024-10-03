Renato Moicano agrees with Chael Sonnen, seeks UFC brawl with Justin Gaethje

By Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Renato Moicano is in agreement with Chael Sonnen on a potential showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Renato Moicano

Moicano has been “Money” his last four fights. In his most recent outing, Moicano wasted little time silencing the crowd in Paris with his beatdown of Benoit Saint-Denis. While the veteran lightweight might just be better than ever, he wants to prove he can be elite.

What better way to do so than sharing the Octagon with “The Highlight?”

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN VOUCHES FOR RENATO MOICANO VS. JUSTIN GAETHJE FOLLOWING UFC PARIS

Renato Moicano Prefers Justin Gaethje Fight Over Dan Hooker

While Renato Moicano will look to get some rest following UFC Paris, he isn’t short on potential opponents. While Dan Hooker has called “Money” out, Moicano has two other lightweights in mind. Here’s what he said on the “Show me the Money” podcast (via Bloody Elbow).

“To be completely honest with you, Paddy Pimblett is a good fight because he is famous but I would rather fight with him if we do The Ultimate Fighter because that’s going to be funny and a lot of exposure.

“Other than that, for just a fight I would rather face Justin Gaethje because I think Dan Hooker is not going to get the fight you know… He had the opportunity now to say let’s fight but he’s saying that I dodged him in Perth; that’s not true, they didn’t offer me that fight.”

Former UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared his belief that Moicano vs. Gaethje is a no brainer. It appears the Brazilian bruiser is in agreement, although he also knows how lucrative a fight with Paddy Pimblett can be. Both Moicano and Pimblett have mutual interest in being opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

What’s next for Moicano should be interesting, but UFC CEO Dana White told reporters there is no rush to get him back inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Matt Brown thinks Dustin Poirier can take credit for ending Conor McGregor's desire to fight

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024
Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo sees path to gold once more ahead of UFC 307 clash with Mario Bautista

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo wants another run with UFC gold.

Raquel Pennington Julianna Pena
Raquel Pennington

Julianna Pena explains why Raquel Pennington “has not been a good representation of the women’s bantamweight division” ahead of UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

Julianna Pena has explained why she hasn’t been a big fan of Raquel Pennington’s run as UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming collision between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree
Sean Strickland

Khalil Rountree Jr. reveals Sean Strickland issued him an apology ahead of UFC 307: “Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

UFC title contender Khalil Rountree Jr has revealed that former champion Sean Strickland recently issued him an apology.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree says he doesn't plan on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 307: "I’m not a wrestler"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024
Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista plans to bring the fight to Jose Aldo at UFC 307: "I'm going to make him fight"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited and honored to fight a legend like Jose Aldo at UFC 307.

Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree title fight

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC 307, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira takes on Khalil Rountree. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a sizeable -560 favorite while the challenger is a +370 underdog on FanDuel.

Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford explains why he turned down two-fight offer against Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Terence Crawford said he turned down a two-fight offer to face Conor McGregor.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya says his story with Alex Pereira is officially over: "They can f*cking get off my d*ck now"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes his story with Alex Pereira is over.