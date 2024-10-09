Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes teasing UFC return: “She looks great”
Dana White has responded to Amanda Nunes teasing a potential UFC comeback.
Nunes has cemented her place in MMA history. She retired from pro MMA competition after successfully defending the UFC women’s bantamweight title against Irene Aldana back in June 2023.
Following Julianna Pena’s 135-pound title win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, Nunes posted a video urging White to call her.
Dana White on Amanda Nunes’ Social Media Video: “She Looks Great”
During a presser following a recent edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC boss was asked about Nunes’ video.
“She looks good, she looks great,” White said. “Looks like she’s still in shape. So, you know where her head’s at and I love that about her. There’s a lot of things I love about her, I love that about her. She’s keeping an eye on who wins the title next and I think she’s teasing that she might be interested in coming back.”
Nunes walked away from the sport of MMA having held both the UFC women’s bantamweight and women’s featherweight gold. A Hall of Fame induction is inevitable, but it appears “The Lioness” may want back in.
Pena, who has a submission win over Nunes, has called out the former “champ-champ” for a trilogy battle. Nunes scored a unanimous decision win over Pena to get some revenge in their rematch.
While Pena is seeking a third fight with Nunes, Kayla Harrison has emerged as a clear contender. If Harrison were to get a title shot and defeat Pena, it could lead to a lucrative showdown with Nunes.
As it stands right now, Nunes remains retired and Pena vs. Harrison is the best option for a women’s bantamweight title fight. If Nunes decides to make a return, the conversation changes.
