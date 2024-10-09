Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes teasing UFC return: “She looks great”

Dana White on Amanda Nunes’ Social Media Video: “She Looks Great”

During a presser following a recent edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC boss was asked about Nunes’ video.

Dana White is asked to respond to Amanda Nunes' video. pic.twitter.com/CcmJxqpADr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 9, 2024

“She looks good, she looks great,” White said. “Looks like she’s still in shape. So, you know where her head’s at and I love that about her. There’s a lot of things I love about her, I love that about her. She’s keeping an eye on who wins the title next and I think she’s teasing that she might be interested in coming back.”

Nunes walked away from the sport of MMA having held both the UFC women’s bantamweight and women’s featherweight gold. A Hall of Fame induction is inevitable, but it appears “The Lioness” may want back in.

Pena, who has a submission win over Nunes, has called out the former “champ-champ” for a trilogy battle. Nunes scored a unanimous decision win over Pena to get some revenge in their rematch.

While Pena is seeking a third fight with Nunes, Kayla Harrison has emerged as a clear contender. If Harrison were to get a title shot and defeat Pena, it could lead to a lucrative showdown with Nunes.

As it stands right now, Nunes remains retired and Pena vs. Harrison is the best option for a women’s bantamweight title fight. If Nunes decides to make a return, the conversation changes.

