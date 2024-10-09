Brendan Schaub suggests Khalil Rountree Jr. will “never be the same” following brutal stoppage loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

MMA analyst Brendan Schaub isn’t sure Khalil Rountree Jr will ever be the same following his brutal loss to Alex Pereira.

On Saturday night at UFC 307, Khalil Rountree Jr put everything on the line. He went to war with Alex Pereira and unfortunately, he came up on the wrong end of a TKO loss. Despite this, he picked up plenty of new fans thanks to his determination and willingness to go out on his shield.

With that being said, he was wearing a lot of damage in the immediate aftermath of the fight – as you’d expect after standing and trading with ‘Poatan’ for almost four rounds.

In the eyes of Brendan Schaub, this is the kind of fight that will really change Rountree Jr.