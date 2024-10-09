Brendan Schaub suggests Khalil Rountree Jr. will “never be the same” following brutal stoppage loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

By Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

MMA analyst Brendan Schaub isn’t sure Khalil Rountree Jr will ever be the same following his brutal loss to Alex Pereira.

On Saturday night at UFC 307, Khalil Rountree Jr put everything on the line. He went to war with Alex Pereira and unfortunately, he came up on the wrong end of a TKO loss. Despite this, he picked up plenty of new fans thanks to his determination and willingness to go out on his shield.

With that being said, he was wearing a lot of damage in the immediate aftermath of the fight – as you’d expect after standing and trading with ‘Poatan’ for almost four rounds.

In the eyes of Brendan Schaub, this is the kind of fight that will really change Rountree Jr.

Schaub’s view on Rountree Jr

“You forget this is not a game — it’s fighting at the highest level,” Schaub said on his podcast. “Khalil Rountree is probably never going to be the same. Probably not. You watched it live. Rountree should be so proud of himself — he didn’t come into the fight thinking this, it’s just who he is. It’s in his blood, and we saw a lot of his blood. He had to remind you guys, that this is not a game, it is fighting at the end of the day.

“It’s just a different game, and that’s why everyone loves the UFC,” Schaub continued. “Insane — he gave everything he could. You see those pictures of hyenas with blood all over them? He was fighting to the death. This isn’t the Packers vs. the Dolphins, it’s not Dodgers vs. Padres. That was a straight up as close as you can get near-death experience that you’re watching on TV.

“What you saw Rountree Jr do, he will never be the same,” he concluded. “The cracks in his face, the cut on his nose, the cut over his eye will never look the same and who knows what it will lead to down the road.”

Alex Pereira Brendan Schaub Khalil Rountree UFC

