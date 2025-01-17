BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan out, Renato Mociano in against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano is New UFC 311 Main Event

Before the UFC 311 headliner change was publicly announced, Islam Makhachev tipped the scales at 154.5 pounds, while Renato Moicano hit the 155-pound mark. Since championship weight was made for both fighters, the lightweight title is indeed on the line.

Moicano was scheduled to share the Octagon with Beneil Dariush on the main card of UFC 311. The Brazilian star told Manouk Akopyan that he was confident that around this time next year he could be fighting for UFC gold.

“I think so because I think I’m going, more or less, the same path that Tsarukyan took,” Moicano said. “Beneil Dariush, depending on how the fight goes, maybe Charles [Oliveira], maybe somebody at the top and then fight for the belt. If I keep fighting the way I’m doing and talking and if people keep talking my name, eventually I will fight for the belt.”

Now, that opportunity will come a lot sooner than Moicano ever anticipated. The Brazilian star also admitted in the interview that he was pulling for Arman Tsarukyan to defeat Islam Makhachev to improve his chances of getting a number one contender fight against Charles Oliveira.

