Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

‘Rocky’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his rematch with Belal Muhammad in July. Despite entering the UFC 304 main event as a heavy favorite, Leon Edwards was largely dominated in Manchester. The challenger outstruck the champion on the feet, also scoring several takedowns en route to a unanimous decision win.

Months following that loss, Leon Edwards showed interest in a return to the cage at UFC London. Well, it appears that the former welterweight champion will get his wish. Earlier today, the promotion announced that Edwards would headline their trip to London in March, in a five-round bout against Jack Della Maddalena.

The Australian is currently one of the welterweight division’s fastest-rising stars. Jack Della Maddalena last appeared in the cage last March, against Gilbert Burns. There, he handed the former UFC title challenger a stunning third-round knockout loss. Riding a 17-fight winning streak, Maddalena can likely earn a title shot with an impressive win over Leon Edwards.

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena announced for UFC London main event

In addition to Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena, the UFC announced the remainder of their London card. In the co-main event, former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will meet the rising Carlos Ulberg. The Polish fighter will be ending a nearly two-year layoff in March, while ‘Black Jag’ defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision in November.

Here’s how the UFC London card stands as of now:

Welterweight (Main Event): Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Women’s Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes

Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Lightweight bout: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Flyweight bout: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

Middleweight bout: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Women’s Strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Featherweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière

Bantamweight bout: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

