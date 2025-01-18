Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

By Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana

‘Rocky’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his rematch with Belal Muhammad in July. Despite entering the UFC 304 main event as a heavy favorite, Leon Edwards was largely dominated in Manchester. The challenger outstruck the champion on the feet, also scoring several takedowns en route to a unanimous decision win.

Months following that loss, Leon Edwards showed interest in a return to the cage at UFC London. Well, it appears that the former welterweight champion will get his wish. Earlier today, the promotion announced that Edwards would headline their trip to London in March, in a five-round bout against Jack Della Maddalena.

The Australian is currently one of the welterweight division’s fastest-rising stars. Jack Della Maddalena last appeared in the cage last March, against Gilbert Burns. There, he handed the former UFC title challenger a stunning third-round knockout loss. Riding a 17-fight winning streak, Maddalena can likely earn a title shot with an impressive win over Leon Edwards.

RELATED: GILBERT BURNS SHARES STORY OF RUNNING INTO COLBY COVINGTON AT CONCERT AMID BEEF: “I WAS READY IF SOMETHING HAPPENS”

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena announced for UFC London main event

In addition to Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena, the UFC announced the remainder of their London card. In the co-main event, former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will meet the rising Carlos Ulberg. The Polish fighter will be ending a nearly two-year layoff in March, while ‘Black Jag’ defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision in November.

Here’s how the UFC London card stands as of now:

Welterweight (Main Event): Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Women’s Flyweight bout:  Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes

Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Lightweight bout: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Flyweight bout: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

Middleweight bout: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Women’s Strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Featherweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière

Bantamweight bout: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

What do you make of these UFC fight announcements? Are you excited about Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jack Della Maddalena Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.

Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: "I relish the thought"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Ahead of his Misfits Boxing debut, Darren Till is still interested in a UFC comeback.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev releases short statement after UFC 311 main event switch: "The meaning of Pound-For-Pound"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has released a statement following UFC 311’s main event shakeup.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: "I'm hanging up the gloves"

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025
Renato Moicano Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan out, Renato Mociano in against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano is stepping up to challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev clocks in, Arman Tsarukyan injured

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

UPDATE: The UFC 311 weigh-ins have ended and during the scale measurements, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event by Renato Moicano due to injury.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

On the main card of UFC 311, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Jamahal Hill takes on Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the bout, Hill is a -142 favorite while the former champ is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov says he doesn't feel pressure regarding family legacy

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2025

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has said that he doesn’t feel pressure when it comes to living up to his family’s incredible legacy.