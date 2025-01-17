Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: “I relish the thought”

Ahead of his Misfits Boxing debut, Darren Till is still interested in a UFC comeback.

‘The Gorilla’ hasn’t been seen in action since a second-round stoppage win over Mohammad Mutie last July. That exhibition bout was Darren Till’s first, since parting ways with the UFC. Following a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in late 2022, the British star requested his release from the company.

Afterward, Darren Till spoke of his hope to secure a high-profile boxing match. Despite rumors of a fight against Logan Paul, the bout came to fruition. Later, Till signed a contract to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, but he was pulled in favor of Uriah Hall. After years of trouble finding a dance partner, the Brit signed a deal to face Tommy Fury.

Sadly for Darren Till, that fight too, was canceled. ‘TNT’ pulled out last month, citing the MMA fighter’s pre-fight threat of kicking him. As a result, former Bellator fighter and current Misfits Boxing star Anthony Taylor will step up to face Till on short notice. ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘The Gorilla’ are set to headline a DAZN-card tomorrow night in Manchester.

Darren Till hopes to secure UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut

Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Darren Till opened up on his future. There, the former UFC title challenger stated that he’s fully focused on his boxing career at the moment. However, Till added that he’s also interested in a return to the cage. If the stars align, the middleweight would relish the opportunity to fight under Dana White again.

“I relish the thought of coming back to the UFC.” Darren Till stated in the interview. “We’ll see, obviously. For now, it’s team Misfits, but there’s always a path. There’s always a way back, there’s always, when there’s a will, there’s a way. Definitely. I always said to them: ‘Look, if it ever comes back around, I’ll always join you if you have me’.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “As I said, they like me. So who knows, in a few years, if that vibe’s happening again, we’ll see. It’s all baby steps, isn’t it? All the time. We’re all just trying to have a go at it. It just depends on if I’d want to go back to them as well… I think the stars have got to align from something like that. But as I’ve said to you, in life, there’s a way.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you want to see ‘The Gorilla’ return to the UFC one day?