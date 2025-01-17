Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: “I relish the thought”

By Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Ahead of his Misfits Boxing debut, Darren Till is still interested in a UFC comeback.

Darren Till

‘The Gorilla’ hasn’t been seen in action since a second-round stoppage win over Mohammad Mutie last July. That exhibition bout was Darren Till’s first, since parting ways with the UFC. Following a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in late 2022, the British star requested his release from the company.

Afterward, Darren Till spoke of his hope to secure a high-profile boxing match. Despite rumors of a fight against Logan Paul, the bout came to fruition. Later, Till signed a contract to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, but he was pulled in favor of Uriah Hall. After years of trouble finding a dance partner, the Brit signed a deal to face Tommy Fury.

Sadly for Darren Till, that fight too, was canceled. ‘TNT’ pulled out last month, citing the MMA fighter’s pre-fight threat of kicking him. As a result, former Bellator fighter and current Misfits Boxing star Anthony Taylor will step up to face Till on short notice. ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘The Gorilla’ are set to headline a DAZN-card tomorrow night in Manchester.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL’S PFL DEBUT IS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR FALL 2025: “IT WILL HAPPEN!”

Darren Till

Darren Till hopes to secure UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut

Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Darren Till opened up on his future. There, the former UFC title challenger stated that he’s fully focused on his boxing career at the moment. However, Till added that he’s also interested in a return to the cage. If the stars align, the middleweight would relish the opportunity to fight under Dana White again.

“I relish the thought of coming back to the UFC.” Darren Till stated in the interview. “We’ll see, obviously. For now, it’s team Misfits, but there’s always a path. There’s always a way back, there’s always, when there’s a will, there’s a way. Definitely. I always said to them: ‘Look, if it ever comes back around, I’ll always join you if you have me’.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “As I said, they like me. So who knows, in a few years, if that vibe’s happening again, we’ll see. It’s all baby steps, isn’t it?  All the time. We’re all just trying to have a go at it. It just depends on if I’d want to go back to them as well… I think the stars have got to align from something like that. But as I’ve said to you, in life, there’s a way.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you want to see ‘The Gorilla’ return to the UFC one day?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Darren Till UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025
Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev releases short statement after UFC 311 main event switch: "The meaning of Pound-For-Pound"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has released a statement following UFC 311’s main event shakeup.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: "I'm hanging up the gloves"

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025
Renato Moicano Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan out, Renato Mociano in against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano is stepping up to challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev clocks in, Arman Tsarukyan injured

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

UPDATE: The UFC 311 weigh-ins have ended and during the scale measurements, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event by Renato Moicano due to injury.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

On the main card of UFC 311, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Jamahal Hill takes on Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the bout, Hill is a -142 favorite while the former champ is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov says he doesn't feel pressure regarding family legacy

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2025

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has said that he doesn’t feel pressure when it comes to living up to his family’s incredible legacy.