Renato Moicano knew UFC 311 title fight was a possibility before it even happened

UFC star Renato Moicano knew that his getting a shot at the title at UFC 311 was a possibility before it even happened.

Tonight, Renato Moicano has the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him. In a dramatic turn of events, he will square off against Islam Makhachev with the UFC lightweight championship being on the line. Of course, this wasn’t the fight he was expecting, but it’s certainly not one he’s going to turn down.

If he wins, it’d easily be one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history. That isn’t to say that Moicano isn’t a great fighter, because he is. Still, beating someone like Makhachev – especially on late notice – is a whole new level of difficulty.

As it turns out, a few weeks back, Moicano gave an interview that indicated he had a feeling there could be a chance he’d get called up to the main event.