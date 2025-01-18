Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 311 main event change

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the main event change that has taken place at UFC 311.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over the years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen it all in the world of mixed martial arts. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, he’s witnessed some big events in the UFC and beyond. As we know, one notable thing that’s happened in the last 24 hours is Arman Tsarukyan being pulled from the UFC 311 main event.

RELATED: Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: “Tomorrow is money time!”

Instead, Islam Makhachev will now defend his belt against Renato Moicano. As many fans remember, Khabib has also suffered an injury right before a fight before – and he’s also battled a new opponent in a title fight on short notice.

In a short interview, Khabib gave his thoughts on what went down yesterday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UFC Europe (@ufceurope)

Khabib reflects on UFC 311 changes

“Honestly, I knew this yesterday (at) 1 a.m., (at) night before I go to sleep,” Nurmagomedov said in a video posted to UFC’s social media account. “Honestly, this can happen with anybody.

“If you guys remember 2017 March, it happened with me too. Then after that, I go hospital, make surgery, come back, and I tell UFC if it was my mistake, give me other best guy. I’m gonna beat this guy and deserve my title shot. It was same thing with me, you know, I just want to wish him all the best.”

“You know, he’s young, he’s tough,” Nurmagomedov said. “He can come back. He have to survive this situation and come back.

“Our new main event, I think Moicano he have very big experience in UFC. How many, like 10, 11 years in UFC? He have four win streak, and he’s on his prime. You know, it’s like, a good fight. Of course, it’s not like Arman and Islam, but it’s still very competitive fight and we not gonna underestimate this guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has opened up as a massive betting favorite ahead of his UFC 311 title defense against Renato Moicano.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Leon Edwards will meet Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London in March.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano sends message to Islam Makhachev ahead of shock UFC 311 title fight: "Tomorrow is money time!"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano has sent a warning to Islam Makhachev ahead of their UFC 311 title fight.

Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: "I relish the thought"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025

Ahead of his Misfits Boxing debut, Darren Till is still interested in a UFC comeback.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev releases short statement after UFC 311 main event switch: "The meaning of Pound-For-Pound"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2025
Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: "I'm hanging up the gloves"

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken out after losing his UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Renato Moicano Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan out, Renato Mociano in against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

Renato Moicano is stepping up to challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev clocks in, Arman Tsarukyan injured

Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

UPDATE: The UFC 311 weigh-ins have ended and during the scale measurements, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event by Renato Moicano due to injury.