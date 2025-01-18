Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC 311 main event change
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the main event change that has taken place at UFC 311.
Over the years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen it all in the world of mixed martial arts. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, he’s witnessed some big events in the UFC and beyond. As we know, one notable thing that’s happened in the last 24 hours is Arman Tsarukyan being pulled from the UFC 311 main event.
Instead, Islam Makhachev will now defend his belt against Renato Moicano. As many fans remember, Khabib has also suffered an injury right before a fight before – and he’s also battled a new opponent in a title fight on short notice.
In a short interview, Khabib gave his thoughts on what went down yesterday.
Khabib reflects on UFC 311 changes
“Honestly, I knew this yesterday (at) 1 a.m., (at) night before I go to sleep,” Nurmagomedov said in a video posted to UFC’s social media account. “Honestly, this can happen with anybody.
“If you guys remember 2017 March, it happened with me too. Then after that, I go hospital, make surgery, come back, and I tell UFC if it was my mistake, give me other best guy. I’m gonna beat this guy and deserve my title shot. It was same thing with me, you know, I just want to wish him all the best.”
“You know, he’s young, he’s tough,” Nurmagomedov said. “He can come back. He have to survive this situation and come back.
“Our new main event, I think Moicano he have very big experience in UFC. How many, like 10, 11 years in UFC? He have four win streak, and he’s on his prime. You know, it’s like, a good fight. Of course, it’s not like Arman and Islam, but it’s still very competitive fight and we not gonna underestimate this guy.”
