Renato Moicano doubts the UFC would give him Paddy Pimblett: “UFC is going to protect him”

Renato Moicano doesn’t think he will be fighting Paddy Pimblett anytime soon.

Moicano and Pimblett have taken shots at one another in the past and many fans were hoping it would lead to them fighting each other. Both are massive fan-favorites, but after Moicano beat Benoit Saint-Denis in a dominating fashion the Brazilian doesn’t think the UFC will give him that fight.

Money Moicano has his doubts about getting matched up with Paddy Pimblett. "UFC is going to protect him. That's 100%. He is not fighting Money Moicano."#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/JTUvg4uhfS — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 15, 2024

“I don’t know, doesn’t matter. UFC is going to protect him,” Moicano said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “That’s 100%. He’s not fighting ‘Money’ Moicano. I’m not trying to discount him. I don’t think he didn’t accept the fight. But think about the company, UFC. What’s the point of doing this matchup? ‘Money’ Moicano is going to smash Paddy Pimblett. One takedown and the fight is over. They’re gonna lose a very good product. Because we cannot lie, Paddy Pimblett is a good product for the UFC.”

Although Renato Moicano doesn’t think the UFC would offer the fight against Paddy Pimblett, he says if they do, he would accept it.

“If they offer me the fight, of course I would (accept),” Moicano said. “Of course, you know what’s up.”