Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI
Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old Perry was arrested and charged on October 12th in Clermont, FL for DUI. He was also handed a secondary charge of refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance.
Perry posted a $1,500 bond after a brief detainment at the Clermont Police Department. He’s scheduled to appear in court on October 30th.
According to police, officers stopped Perry for driving over 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. An officer questioned Perry and the BKFC star then refused to take a sobriety test multiple times before his eventual arrest.
It’s uncertain if Perry’s recent arrest will impact his BKFC return timeline.
This recent DUI arrest adds to Perry’s ever-growing legal troubles away from fighting. In 2016, he was involved in a self-defense situation in Orlando after a man allegedly approached Perry’s then-girlfriend, resulting in Perry knocking the man unconscious.
Perry was charged in 2020 with misdemeanor assault stemming from a restaurant fight in Lubbock, Texas. He allegedly used a racial slur repeatedly during the incident. Later in 2020, Perry’s ex-wife Danielle Nickerson publically accused him of verbal and physical assault during their relationship.
Perry denied the domestic violence allegations and no charges were filed by Nickerson.
After an up-and-down UFC stint, Perry has become the face of bare-knuckle fighting since joining BKFC. He’s unbeaten in BKFC with five wins over the likes of Thiago Alves, and former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. He’s targeting a return to the ring by the end of the year.
Perry parted ways from the UFC in 2021 after an up-and-down tenure with the promotion. He was not re-signed after four losses across his final five fights inside the Octagon.
The 33-year-old Perry made his professional boxing return against Jake Paul in July. He lost by sixth-round TKO after being named a short-notice replacement for Mike Tyson.