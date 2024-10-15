Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old Perry was arrested and charged on October 12th in Clermont, FL for DUI. He was also handed a secondary charge of refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance.

Perry posted a $1,500 bond after a brief detainment at the Clermont Police Department. He’s scheduled to appear in court on October 30th.

According to police, officers stopped Perry for driving over 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. An officer questioned Perry and the BKFC star then refused to take a sobriety test multiple times before his eventual arrest.

It’s uncertain if Perry’s recent arrest will impact his BKFC return timeline.