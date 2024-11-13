Eryk Anders lays out retirement plan, vows to KO Chris Weidman at UFC 309: “We meet in the middle and someone falls”

Eryk Anders is nearing the end of his MMA career.

Anders will return to the Octagon on Saturday at Madison Square Garden at UFC 309 against Chris Weidman. It’s a venue Anders has wanted to fight at in his entire career, so he’s thrilled to get the chance to do so.

“It’s great, Madison Square Garden is one of the most prestigious venues in the world,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They could have offered me King Kong, if it’s in MSG I’m there, I’ve been wanting to fight there… He fought Bruno Silva last, we are both coming off wins, if he fights Bruno why can’t he fight me? He’s had a legendary career, but with his leg and age, I don’t want to sound like a prick, but with his leg and age, he’s not championship caliber. It doesn’t make sense for him to fight top-15 guys, so from a fan perspective, two guys who are going to move forward and punch each other.”

Although Anders is getting a big fight against Weidman which could propel him into a ranked opponent. He doesn’t care as he says he’s no longer chasing the belt or the rankings anymore. Instead, Anders just wants to be in fun fights.

“I’m not chasing the belt anymore, I’m not chasing the top-15,” Eryk Anders said. “I’m chasing entertaining fights and I think I can get what I need at home with my kids, my oldest son lives with me now. It’s hard to be in two places at once. That was the main catalyst and I can bring guys in.”