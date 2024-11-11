Daniel Cormier shoots down the idea that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting Tom Aspinall: “He is not afraid of that guy”

By Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

Over the course of the last few years, Tom Aspinall has emerged as the leader of the new generation at heavyweight. From his striking to his speed and beyond, the Englishman has already achieved some great things in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones is at risk of being stripped if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Now, he’s the interim heavyweight champion. Many felt as if he should’ve been given the shot at undisputed champion Jon Jones this weekend at UFC 309, but instead, that privilege was given to former king Stipe Miocic.

Some have suggested that Jones is afraid of fighting Aspinall. In the eyes of his former rival Daniel Cormier, however, that isn’t the case.

Cormier doesn’t believe Jones is afraid of Aspinall

“Look, Jon Jones isn’t afraid of Tom Aspinall,” Cormier said. “I wish people would stop saying that. He is not afraid of that guy. He is not afraid of anyone. He is not afraid to fight this guy. He’s not. I think he’s trying to be more strategic. He’s trying to make sure his legacy stands. I don’t know it could ever be faded.

“I know we have short memories, but could you ever forget what he did? I don’t think him fighting Tom Aspinall with the potential he would lose is a bad thing. But most would expect him to win the fight. But at the end of the day, the old guard has to get passed through for the new guard to go. Unless you don’t play the sport by the way that everyone else does it. Everyone else does it that way. Maybe Jones will be different.

“I would believe that he is negotiating publicly. Trying to get more money, and make the UFC go, ‘I need this fight because (the fans) want it so bad.’ Then they give him a number he can’t refuse.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic for “unnecessary” comments ahead of UFC 309: “You shouldn’t have called me a bitch”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

Jon Jones has sent a warning shot to Stipe Miocic after recent comments he made ahead of their clash at UFC 309.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira puts first win over Michael Chandler in the past ahead of UFC 309 rematch: 'Our idea is to be better'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Charles Oliveira won’t be resting on his laurels ahead of his rematch with Michael Chandler.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC

Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Karolina Kowalkiewicz recently suffered her second straight loss, and she’s issued a statement.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena called out by surging UFC welterweight: 'I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jack Della Maddalena has been called out by a fast-rising UFC welterweight.

Carlos Prates punches Nail Magny

Carlos Prates slams fans who think Neil Magny quit in UFC Vegas 100 fight

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024
Jon Jones UFC
UFC

Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed some key matches that defined his career.

Charles Radtke UFC
UFC Vegas 100

UFC Vegas 100 Bonus Report: Charles Radtke one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event, and four fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO's Neil Magny (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the welterweight main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.