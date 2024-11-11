Daniel Cormier shoots down the idea that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting Tom Aspinall: “He is not afraid of that guy”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Over the course of the last few years, Tom Aspinall has emerged as the leader of the new generation at heavyweight. From his striking to his speed and beyond, the Englishman has already achieved some great things in mixed martial arts.
Now, he’s the interim heavyweight champion. Many felt as if he should’ve been given the shot at undisputed champion Jon Jones this weekend at UFC 309, but instead, that privilege was given to former king Stipe Miocic.
Some have suggested that Jones is afraid of fighting Aspinall. In the eyes of his former rival Daniel Cormier, however, that isn’t the case.
Cormier doesn’t believe Jones is afraid of Aspinall
“Look, Jon Jones isn’t afraid of Tom Aspinall,” Cormier said. “I wish people would stop saying that. He is not afraid of that guy. He is not afraid of anyone. He is not afraid to fight this guy. He’s not. I think he’s trying to be more strategic. He’s trying to make sure his legacy stands. I don’t know it could ever be faded.
“I know we have short memories, but could you ever forget what he did? I don’t think him fighting Tom Aspinall with the potential he would lose is a bad thing. But most would expect him to win the fight. But at the end of the day, the old guard has to get passed through for the new guard to go. Unless you don’t play the sport by the way that everyone else does it. Everyone else does it that way. Maybe Jones will be different.
“I would believe that he is negotiating publicly. Trying to get more money, and make the UFC go, ‘I need this fight because (the fans) want it so bad.’ Then they give him a number he can’t refuse.”
