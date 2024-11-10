Pros react after Reinier de Ridder submits Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100

By Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

De Ridder (18-2 MMA) was making his Octagon debut this evening. The former two-division ONE FC Champion had most previously competed in MMA this past July, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (37-18 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Bryan Barberena and Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to those wins, ‘GM3’ was coming off defeats at the hands of Andre Petroski and Joe Pyfer respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 co-main event resulted in a gritty back and forth affair. Reinier de Ridder nearly finished the fight in the opening round, this after connecting with an elbow and then a left hand that sent ‘GM3’ crashing to the canvas right before the horn. However, Gerald Meerschaert battled back strong in round two, arguably evening up the scorecards after ten minutes of action. That momentum did not carry into round three, as ‘RDR’ was able to get the fight to the floor and promptly locked in a fight-ending arm-triangle choke (see that here).

Official UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (arm-triangle choke) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Meerschaert vs. De Ridder’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Reinier de Ridder defeating Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100:

Who would you like to see Reinier de Ridder fight next following his submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert this evening in Las Vegas?

