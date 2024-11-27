Daniel Cormier shares his bantamweight wishlist, including Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared his wishlist for bantamweight, including Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo.
Ever since he lost the UFC bantamweight championship, we haven’t heard much regarding the future of Sean O’Malley. Some believe he should get an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili, whereas others disagree. Right now, it seems more likely that Petr Yan or Umar Nurmagomedov will receive such an opportunity.
So, that leaves O’Malley on the outside looking in. He’s already managed to climb to the top of the mountain and you can bet he’s ready to try and do so again, even in an absolutely stacked division like 135 pounds. In order to do so, though, he’ll have to face some stiff competition, though some would argue he only needs one big statement win to get back to a PPV main event.
If Daniel Cormier has his way, that bout will be against a man he’s been linked with for years now: Henry Cejudo.
Cormier’s bantamweight plans include O’Malley vs Cejudo
Throughout the course of the episode, Cormier puts forward a handful of really exciting ideas for the bantamweight division. That includes, of course, a matchup many of us have been waiting to see for years now – ‘Triple C’ vs ‘Suga’.
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen 2
Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista
Things are looking pretty great right now at bantamweight, and we’re excited to see how things unfold.
Do you believe that we will see Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo? If that fight does happen, who do you think would pick up the victory and how? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
