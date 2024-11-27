Daniel Cormier shares his bantamweight wishlist, including Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared his wishlist for bantamweight, including Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Ever since he lost the UFC bantamweight championship, we haven’t heard much regarding the future of Sean O’Malley. Some believe he should get an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili, whereas others disagree. Right now, it seems more likely that Petr Yan or Umar Nurmagomedov will receive such an opportunity.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo blasts “World’s biggest cuck” Sean O’Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

So, that leaves O’Malley on the outside looking in. He’s already managed to climb to the top of the mountain and you can bet he’s ready to try and do so again, even in an absolutely stacked division like 135 pounds. In order to do so, though, he’ll have to face some stiff competition, though some would argue he only needs one big statement win to get back to a PPV main event.

If Daniel Cormier has his way, that bout will be against a man he’s been linked with for years now: Henry Cejudo.

Cormier’s bantamweight plans include O’Malley vs Cejudo

Throughout the course of the episode, Cormier puts forward a handful of really exciting ideas for the bantamweight division. That includes, of course, a matchup many of us have been waiting to see for years now – ‘Triple C’ vs ‘Suga’.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen 2
Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista

Things are looking pretty great right now at bantamweight, and we’re excited to see how things unfold.

Do you believe that we will see Sean O’Malley vs Henry Cejudo? If that fight does happen, who do you think would pick up the victory and how? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder set to square off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin
UFC

Conor McGregor's fiancee sends scathing message to rape accuser: "What sort of woman are you?"

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Dee Devlin, the fiancee of Conor McGregor, has issued a scathing statement following her partner’s sexual assault trial.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett opens up on future fight against UFC champion Islam Makhachev: "Obviously I think I'd beat him"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he can defeat UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: "I still believe I'm the one"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong has released a statement following her recent loss.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey has dropped Conor McGregor from branding following a sexual assault ruling.

Joe Rogan, Drake, UFC, betting, UFC betting, MMA, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

Joe Rogan wants to 'get ahold of Drake and talk to him' about UFC betting

BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024
Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is tired of hearing shade from Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker has given an update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308, and it sounds like a dental nightmare.

Conor McGregor suit
UFC

Fight fans scold Conor McGregor following latest post on Instagram

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Fans continue to rip Conor McGregor on social media following a recent court ruling.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett recalls the time Conor McGregor erupted after watching one of his idols lose in UFC: “I’ll never forget him kicking the wall in this hotel”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has shared a story of Conor McGregor as fans continue to speculate over the future of the Irishman.