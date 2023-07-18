Raul Rosas Jr. slams fighters celebrating first UFC loss: “Don’t want them talking s*it”

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. has a message for the rest of the roster.

‘El Nino Problema’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Christian Rodriguez in April. The bantamweight prospect was back just four months after his debut, a submission win over Jay Perrin. Heading into the contest, Raul Rosas Jr. was a massive favorite opening up the main card.

Instead, he got badly outpointed at UFC 287 in April. Raul Rosas Jr. wound up suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat, the first loss of his career. Following the bout, many took turns kicking down the teenage prospect. It’s understandable to a degree, given Raul Rosas Jr.’s hype, and talk entering the promotion.

Nonetheless, others, such as Daniel Cormier and Aljamain Sterling opined that the loss could be a learning lesson. Three months on from the contest, Raul Rosas Jr. discussed the defeat in a recent interview with Full Send MMA. There, he slammed the fighters that reacted negatively to his upset loss.

Furthermore, Raul Rosas Jr. specifically took aim at fighters that aren’t UFC champions. If you’re not a champion, the 18-year-old doesn’t want to hear you mock his first career defeat. It’s worth noting that the bantamweight only became a full-time fighter recently, as he graduated high school.

“To all the fighters talking s*it, I don’t want them talking s*it if they don’t got that belt,” Raul Rosas Jr. stated in the interview. “It’s pretty upsetting when they’ve been dedicating all their life, all their life bro, into this sport. All they do, they’re UFC fighters, all they do is fight for the UFC. They’ve got nothing to do but train, and still can’t be the best at it.”

He continued, “So don’t come talking s*it to me if you’re a UFC fighter and you’re not a champion. Because that’s all you do bro, and you can’t be the best at the only thing you do bro. So don’t come talking s*it to me if you don’t have a belt wrapped around your waist.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Raul Rosas Jr?