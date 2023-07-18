Alexander Volkanovski has successful elbow surgery for “unbearable” injury

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

After Volkanovski defended his featherweight title back at UFC 290 with a TKO win over Yair Rodriguez, he revealed he was a bit banged up and would likely need surgery. On Tuesday, Volkanovski announced on his social media that his surgery on his shoulder was successful.

After Alexander Volkanovski revealed his elbow surgery was successful, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani spoke to Volkanovski’s manager who revealed this injury has been one the champ has been dealing with over a year. As well, Volkanovski’s manager Ash Belcastro revealed the injury became ‘unbearable’ during the training camp for Yair Rodriguez.

The surgery also didn’t come as a surprise as immediately after beating Yair Rodriguez to defend his belt, Alexander Volkanovski revealed he would be going under the knife.

Yet, even with that, Volkanovski has made it clear he will fight again this year and would still be ready to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in October.

“Going through camp was a bit of a struggle but I was always going to turn up here and do my thing,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “There’s a few options. I’ve just go to go back and see what’s our best. I still want one this year. I’ll make sure I stay fit while I’m in recovery. I want that lightweight belt. I’m still coming for that, whoever’s next. If (Topuria) wants to keep going, I’ll show him what’s up and I’ll squash him too.”

Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) returned to the win column last time out with the TKO win over Rodriguez after losing a decision to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Volkanovski is currently 13-1 in the UFC and has defended his featherweight title five times. He also holds notable wins over Max Holloway, three times, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Chad Mendes among others.