Islam Makhachev calls for welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

By Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

Islam Makhachev is hoping to fight Leon Edwards next time out.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards

Makhachev is the UFC’s reigning lightweight champ and is coming off a decision win over Alexander Volkanovski back in February. Since then, he has been campaigning to get a fight but nothing has come to fruition. As well, with Charles Oliveira saying he won’t be ready in October, there is no clear-cut next contender for Makhachev to defend his belt against. With that, Makhachev is looking to fight for the UFC’s welterweight title in October in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st Makhachev vs Edwards What do you think? @ufc,” Islam Makhachev tweeted about Leon Edwards.

RELATED: Georges St-Pierre crown Alexander Volkanovski as pound-for-pound number one.

With Islam Makhachev not having a clear-cut next contender, him moving up in weight and challenging for the welterweight title appears to be a viable option. However, all signs appear that Leon Edwards will defend his title against Colby Covington or Belal Muhammad in October or November, so Makhachev likely won’t get the chance.

Although it doesn’t appear Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards will happen in October, if they both defend their titles next time out, a champ-champ fight does make some sense. It also would be a massive scrap and a highly-anticipated one, but in order for it to happen, both men need to win at least one more fight.

Islam Makhachev (24-1) is coming off the win over Alexander Volkanovski to defend his lightweight title for the first time. Prior to that, he submitted Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev is currently riding a 12-fight win streak and holds notable wins over Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, Drew Dober, and Thiago Moises among others.

Leon Edwards (21-3 and one No Contest) defended his welterweight title for the first time back in March with a decision win over Kamaru Usman. To win the belt, Edwards scored a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman. Edwards is also currently on a 12-fight unbeaten streak which would add to the intrigue with matchup against Makhachev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Leon Edwards UFC

