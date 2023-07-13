Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is must-win: “You can’t lose to him”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is now a must-win.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was in attendance at UFC 290 over the weekend. He was cage side to see his next challenger, as Dricus du Plessis faced Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title eliminator. Heading into the matchup, ‘Stillknocks’ was a massive underdog to ‘The Reaper’.

However, the South African fighter scored an upset knockout win on Saturday to earn the title shot. After the fight, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis went face-to-face for a highly controversial face-off. In the months leading up to UFC 290, the middleweight champion went back and forth with the contender over their heritage.

Nonetheless, Israel Adesanya’s outburst in the cage at UFC 290 with Dricus du Plessis caught the eye of Daniel Cormier. The commentator discussed the situation on his YouTube channel, alongside Ben Askren. There, he revealed that he discussed the origins of the beef with Joe Rogan after the viral moment.

Nonetheless, with the passionate and heated build-up, Daniel Cormier believes the fight is a must-win for Israel Adesanya. With things already tense with Dricus du Plessis, the commentator believes things will only get worse.

“Adesanya is not backing down from anything he said. He doesn’t care, he’s like doubling down,” Daniel Cormier remarked about Israel Adesanya’s ongoing feud with Dricus du Plessis. “He’s posted more, and he’s still calling this guy that. So, I can’t imagine, because I don’t know it, but I can’t imagine how upset he is.”

He continued, “…It’s an ugly, ugly thing. It is going to make for a crazy fight that we don’t have to wait long for, it’s going to happen in Australia in nine weeks. Dude, Dricus took no damage, so they’re going to fight in September. It literally is going to happen very quickly, and because of that, we get to have some resolution to it.”

“…If Izzy can win, it’ll feel great for him. But if he loses, boy, could you imagine if he loses to Dricus? That’s the one guy he doesn’t want to lose to. If he loses that, it’s not good. You can’t lose to him! You’re in a situation now where you can’t lose!”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Are you excited about Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis?