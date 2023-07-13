Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is must-win: “You can’t lose to him”

By Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is now a must-win.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was in attendance at UFC 290 over the weekend. He was cage side to see his next challenger, as Dricus du Plessis faced Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title eliminator. Heading into the matchup, ‘Stillknocks’ was a massive underdog to ‘The Reaper’.

However, the South African fighter scored an upset knockout win on Saturday to earn the title shot. After the fight, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis went face-to-face for a highly controversial face-off. In the months leading up to UFC 290, the middleweight champion went back and forth with the contender over their heritage.

Nonetheless, Israel Adesanya’s outburst in the cage at UFC 290 with Dricus du Plessis caught the eye of Daniel Cormier. The commentator discussed the situation on his YouTube channel, alongside Ben Askren. There, he revealed that he discussed the origins of the beef with Joe Rogan after the viral moment.

Nonetheless, with the passionate and heated build-up, Daniel Cormier believes the fight is a must-win for Israel Adesanya. With things already tense with Dricus du Plessis, the commentator believes things will only get worse.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER PRAISES ROBBIE LAWLER’S UFC 290 RETIREMENT WIN: “IT NEVER HAPPENS!”

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Adesanya is not backing down from anything he said. He doesn’t care, he’s like doubling down,” Daniel Cormier remarked about Israel Adesanya’s ongoing feud with Dricus du Plessis. “He’s posted more, and he’s still calling this guy that. So, I can’t imagine, because I don’t know it, but I can’t imagine how upset he is.”

He continued, “…It’s an ugly, ugly thing. It is going to make for a crazy fight that we don’t have to wait long for, it’s going to happen in Australia in nine weeks. Dude, Dricus took no damage, so they’re going to fight in September. It literally is going to happen very quickly, and because of that, we get to have some resolution to it.”

“…If Izzy can win, it’ll feel great for him. But if he loses, boy, could you imagine if he loses to Dricus? That’s the one guy he doesn’t want to lose to. If he loses that, it’s not good. You can’t lose to him! You’re in a situation now where you can’t lose!”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Are you excited about Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends a message to "big stiff dosser" Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023
Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano
Ronda Rousey

Cat Zingano reveals Ronda Rousey enlisted her help for MMA pension bill: "Mutual respect there"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Cat Zingano has revealed that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wanted her help in California.

Daniel Cormier and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier praises Robbie Lawler's UFC 290 retirement win: "It never happens!"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is still in awe of Robbie Lawler.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey is reportedly "not considering" a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Islam Makhachev

Coach Javier Mendez predicts “epic” rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez has predicted that Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will produce an epic rematch in the future.

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023
Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker responds to calls for a BMF title opportunity: “I can’t not deliver”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Dan Hooker has confirmed that he’d be interested in the idea of fighting for the BMF title.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has made a pretty interesting observation regarding the UFC 290 battle between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm doubts Ronda Rousey fights again but would "absolutely" rematch her if she does

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm is open to the idea of rematching Ronda Rousey.

Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane reveales the key mistake he made that resulted in his loss to Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his submission loss to Jon Jones back in March for the vacant heavyweight title.