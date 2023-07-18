Paddy Pimblett slams ‘publicity stunt’ callout from Logan Paul: “People are still talking about me!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett doesn’t expect to face Logan Paul anytime soon.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett

‘The Baddy’ has been out of the cage since a controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in December. That was the Scouser’s fourth in the UFC, but it came at a cost. Many felt that ‘Flash’ deserved the nod at UFC 282. Furthermore, Paddy Pimblett suffered an ankle injury, resulting in a long layoff.

As of now, Paddy Pimblett is still attempting to return to the octagon. While recovering from surgery, he received a callout from Logan Paul. ‘The Maverick’ has long called for a fight in the UFC and has identified Paddy Pimblett as a good option. At the time, Logan Paul called for the bout to take place on the undercard of the possible fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

However, Paddy Pimblett isn’t nearly as interested in a fight with Logan Paul. In a recent interview with SlothBoxx, ‘The Baddy’ shot down the matchup, labeling it a publicity stunt from the YouTuber. Pimblett added that despite being on the sidelines for over six months, names such as Logan Paul still talk about him.

Paddy Pimblett

“I saw he said he’d fight for free, I’ll take his wages then,” Paddy Pimblett stated in a recent interview regarding a bout with Logan Paul. “If he’s saying he’ll fight for free, I’ll fight for his wages. Oh yeah, it’s a publicity stunt, but it works well for me because I’m not fighting at all but people are still talking about me, boss.”

He continued, “That shows that I’m doing everything right, you know what I mean? I haven’t fought in over six, seven months, and people are still talking about me. I’m not even ranked, but I’m still the name on the tip of everyone’s tongue.”

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Logan Paul Paddy Pimblett UFC

