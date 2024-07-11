Raul Rosas Jr. predicts who he’ll beat in potential future UFC bantamweight title fight
UFC bantamweight up-and-comer Raul Rosas Jr. already has a good idea of who he’ll face for the world title once he reaches the pinnacle of the division.
The 19-year-old Rosas earned the third win of his young UFC career by submitting Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville last month. He’s won back-to-back fights since suffering his first career defeat to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.
Rosas entered the UFC with a lot of hype, stemming from becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever signing in 2022. Many believe he’s part of the bright future of the stacked bantamweight division, along with top fighters like Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen.
While Rosas has a long way to go to reach the bantamweight title picture, he’s already projecting who will hold the belt once he’s ready to contend.
Raul Rosas Jr. eyes Umar Nurmagomedov for future title fight
In a recent interview with MMA Crazy, Rosas admitted that he’s expecting to face Umar Nurmagomedov for a title.
“Probably Umar Nurmagomedov, I think he’ll have the belt when I get there. He’s a beast,” Rosas said.
Nurmagomedov will face Sandhagen in a potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3. He returns to the Octagon after 17 consecutive wins to begin his professional career.
Umar is the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the brother of current Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Like the other fighters in his family, he possesses elite Dagestani wrestling to go with crisp striking.
As for Rosas, he’s targeting a return to the cage at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere. As of this writing, his next fight has yet to be booked and announced.
Rosas and Nurmagomedov are two of the top talents in the bantamweight division. They could be on a future collision course if they continue their success in the Octagon.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Raul Rosas Jr. UFC