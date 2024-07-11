Raul Rosas Jr. predicts who he’ll beat in potential future UFC bantamweight title fight

UFC bantamweight up-and-comer Raul Rosas Jr. already has a good idea of who he’ll face for the world title once he reaches the pinnacle of the division.

The 19-year-old Rosas earned the third win of his young UFC career by submitting Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville last month. He’s won back-to-back fights since suffering his first career defeat to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Rosas entered the UFC with a lot of hype, stemming from becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever signing in 2022. Many believe he’s part of the bright future of the stacked bantamweight division, along with top fighters like Sean O’Malley and Cory Sandhagen.

While Rosas has a long way to go to reach the bantamweight title picture, he’s already projecting who will hold the belt once he’s ready to contend.