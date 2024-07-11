Leon Edwards would prefer fighting for middleweight title over Islam Makhachev bout

By Cole Shelton - July 10, 2024

Leon Edwards says he’d prefer fighting for the middleweight title as opposed to squaring off with Islam Makhachev.

Leon Edwards

Makhachev has recently expressed interest in moving up to welterweight to challenge Edwards for the welterweight title to try and become a champ-champ. However, if Edwards gets past Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304, he says he’d rather move up to middleweight to try and become a champ-champ.

“For sure, for sure. I feel like we’ve both got work to do within our division. I feel Islam just fought his first actual lightweight (Poirier). He fought Volk, but this is his first actual lightweight he’s fought within the division,” Edwards said to talkSport. “He’s on a three-defense streak. After I beat Belal, that will be my third, as well, so we’re both on similar paths. I can see that happening in the future. Also, I would like to move up, as well, and challenge for the middleweight belt hopefully. I feel like I’d have the size for it and the skill for it, so why not chase greatness?”

Why Leon Edwards wants to fight for the middleweight title and try to become a champ-champ is because the Brit says he wants to be remembered as one of the best of all time. He also wants to be atop the pound-for-pound rankings, which he believes winning the middleweight title would secure.

“That’s my goal. Obviously my first goal was to achieve this (UFC title), and now I’ve got it. I’ve got to make another goal, what’s going to get me up in the morning to go out there and achieve what I’m trying to achieve – the numbers, the money, the pound-for-pound rankings,” Edwards added.

However, before Leon Edwards can even get a crack at the middleweight belt, he will need to beat Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 on July 27.

Islam Makhachev Leon Edwards UFC

