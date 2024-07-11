Strawweight world champ Joshua Pacio to keep close eye on interim title bout at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

Joshua Pacio may be recovering from an injury, but he remains deeply committed to his responsibilities as the lineal ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion. 

Joshua Pacio

“The Passion” will be closely following the developments in his division, particularly the upcoming clash between former titleholder Jarred Brooks and number three ranked Gustavo Balart for the interim crown.

This takes place in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2. 

When asked about his thoughts on the aforementioned bout, Pacio expressed his excitement, noting the stylistic clash that awaits.

“As a fan of the sport, this is a fascinating matchup. You have two elite wrestlers with distinct styles that have proven successful in their careers,” he said.

Brooks brings his dominant American wrestling style, characterized by relentless double-leg takedowns and a tenacious ground game.

Meanwhile, Balart boasts a Greco-Roman background, a pedigree that paved the way for him to represent Cuba at the 2012 London Olympics.

“This fight raises many questions given their backgrounds. It’s truly mind-boggling. May the best man win,” Pacio said.

For his prediction, the Filipino superstar maintains a diplomatic yet decisive stance.

“I can see where this is heading, so I’ll be straightforward,” he said.

“I have unfinished business with Jarred Brooks, and I intend to settle it in the future. If Gustavo Balart rises to the occasion, he’s more than welcome.”

Joshua Pacio restless on the sidelines

Joshua Pacio harbors a strong desire to defend his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship, yet his injury prevents him from doing so.

He suffered an ACL tear while preparing for his rematch against Jarred Brooks this March, a bout marred by controversy as “The Monkey God” was disqualified for an illegal head-first slam.

“You know how much I want to be back in there competing, but my physical condition prevents me from doing so,” he said.

Now sidelined for an extended period, Pacio understands the importance of patience in his rehabilitation process.

“It is what it is,” he said. “The division needs to move forward and determine the next contender, or in this case, the next interim champion.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

