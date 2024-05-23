PFL releases Gegard Mousasi after he threatens to sue the promotion

The PFL has released former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi.

The promotion sent out a release announcing they have released Mousasi from his contract, just one day after he voiced his complaints with the promotion.

PFL/Bellator Official Fighter Roster Update pic.twitter.com/8yi9TPqE3Q — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2024

“Bellator has released Gegard Mousasi from his agreement. We wish him all the best in his next fighting chapter,” the statement read.

Mousasi being released from the promotion comes just a day after he vented his frustration with the company for not getting fights. He also threatened legal action against the PFL.

“Well they said the amount they want to cut me is so much that it is better for me to look somewhere else, do something else. At this moment, listen if someone don’t want me, I’m like f**k it, I go. The team around me, f**k it, we sue them. If it was up to me, I would just go, but I don’t know we will see. But, the team around me is not that happy, I think it is going to be legal action. They don’t even want to pick up their phone and just talk to us. It’s not even funny anymore, it’s the worst organization so far. I’ve fought [for] a lot of organizations, this is the worst one,” Mousasi said on The MMA Hour.

Gegard Mousasi (49-9-2) hasn’t fought since Bellator 296 in May of 2023 when he suffered a decision loss to Fabian Edwards. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Johnny Eblen to lose his middleweight title. Mousasi was a two-time Bellator middleweight champion and he had defended the belt three times in total. He had gone 7-3 in Bellator as he signed with the promotion after leaving the UFC.

Mousasi is also the former Strikeforce light heavyweight and DREAM light heavyweight champion. In his career, he holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Thiago Santos, Dan Henderson, Rory MacDonald, Jacare Souza, and Mark Hunt among others.