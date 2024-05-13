Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs boxing match reportedly off

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2024

The boxing match between Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs is reportedly off.

Rampage Jackson, Shannon Briggs

According to MMA reporter Drake Riggs, the boxing match between Briggs and Jackson will no longer be happening on June 1 in Qatar.

“I’ve been told that the Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs boxing match in Qatar is off. It’s unknown whether or not QSM will continue to try and hold an event on June 8. However, all signs and indications point to it having never been legitimate in the first place,” Riggs reported.

The boxing match had already been postponed once and will now not be happening. It’s unclear if Briggs and Jackson will look to try and secure their boxing match with a different promoter or if the two will no longer be boxing one another at all. But, it is a fight that Jackson has wanted and campaigned for.

“I finally got the contract. It’s been over two years in the making of me hearing Mr. Shannon Briggs’ mouth,” Jackson wrote on social media. “I get to shut him up once and for all in Qatar, on June 1. I got to sign this contract. Shannon, you’re going to regret even calling me out all those years ago and you’ve been posting just ungodly videos of me, tagging me in ungodly videos and I just endured it. I got the contract. Thank God. I’m going to shut your mouth once and for all.”

Rampage Jackson hasn’t competed in MMA since December of 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko. He did have a fight in Fight Circus in 2023, while he has yet to have a boxing match in his career.

Shannon Briggs, meanwhile, is 60-6-1 and one NC in boxing and hasn’t competed since 2016 when he scored a first-round knockout win over Emilio Zarate. He is the former WBO heavyweight champion and holds notable wins over George Foreman, Siarhei Liakhovich, and Michael Marrone among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Related

Lomachenko vs Kambosos

George Kambosos issues statement following TKO loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in IBF title fight

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024
Drake vs Kendrick Lamar
Drake

Opening odds released for potential Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar boxing match

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

As per BetOnline.ag, hypothetical betting odds have been released for a possible boxing showdown between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

VADA says no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample from Devin Haney fight

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

VADA has reportedly confirmed that no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample for the Devin Haney bout.

Mike Perry and Caleb Plant
Boxing News

Mike Perry shows interest in crossover fight against Caleb Plant

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

BKFC sensation Mike Perry has revealed that he’s interested in a possible crossover fight against boxing star Caleb Plant.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match moved to new fight date, avoids UFC 302 conflict

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

The upcoming boxing headliner between former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will take place on a new date to avoid viewership conflict with UFC 302.

Jermall Charlo

Boxing star Jermall Charlo arrested for DWI after crashing his Lamborghini in Texas

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to “end” Mike Tyson on July 20 in Texas

Susan Cox - May 7, 2024

Jake Paul is vowing to ‘end’ Mike Tyson on July 20th in Texas.

Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez takes aim Oscar De La Hoya following successful title defense against Jaime Munguia

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2024

Canelo Alvarez has taken a shot at Oscar De La Hoya following his big victory over Jaime Munguia last weekend.

Canelo Alvarez

Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh reveals plans to book Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for late 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 6, 2024

The architect of Saudi Arabia’s move into boxing has big plans for Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Ryan Garcia Jake Paul Oscar Valdez Eddy Reynoso
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia tells Jake Paul he'd quit boxing if he knowingly took banned substances: "I would never cheat"

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2024

Ryan Garcia continues to deny knowingly taking banned substances amid a failed VADA test for his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.