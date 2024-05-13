Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs boxing match reportedly off

The boxing match between Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs is reportedly off.

According to MMA reporter Drake Riggs, the boxing match between Briggs and Jackson will no longer be happening on June 1 in Qatar.

I've been told that the Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs boxing match in Qatar is off. It's unknown whether or not QSM will continue to try and hold an event on June 8. However, all signs and indications point to it having never been legitimate in the first place. pic.twitter.com/GrclxI7LMl — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) May 13, 2024

“I’ve been told that the Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs boxing match in Qatar is off. It’s unknown whether or not QSM will continue to try and hold an event on June 8. However, all signs and indications point to it having never been legitimate in the first place,” Riggs reported.

The boxing match had already been postponed once and will now not be happening. It’s unclear if Briggs and Jackson will look to try and secure their boxing match with a different promoter or if the two will no longer be boxing one another at all. But, it is a fight that Jackson has wanted and campaigned for.

“I finally got the contract. It’s been over two years in the making of me hearing Mr. Shannon Briggs’ mouth,” Jackson wrote on social media. “I get to shut him up once and for all in Qatar, on June 1. I got to sign this contract. Shannon, you’re going to regret even calling me out all those years ago and you’ve been posting just ungodly videos of me, tagging me in ungodly videos and I just endured it. I got the contract. Thank God. I’m going to shut your mouth once and for all.”

Rampage Jackson hasn’t competed in MMA since December of 2019 when he suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko. He did have a fight in Fight Circus in 2023, while he has yet to have a boxing match in his career.

Shannon Briggs, meanwhile, is 60-6-1 and one NC in boxing and hasn’t competed since 2016 when he scored a first-round knockout win over Emilio Zarate. He is the former WBO heavyweight champion and holds notable wins over George Foreman, Siarhei Liakhovich, and Michael Marrone among others.