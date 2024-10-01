Raquel Pennington wants to derail Kayla Harrison hype train: “I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up”

Raquel Pennington Wants to Derail Kayla Harrison Hype Train

Raquel Pennington has heard the chatter within the MMA community. Some believe that Pennington is simply keeping the title warm for Kayla Harrison. Pennington told MMAFighting.com that her plan is to silence the doubters.

“Honestly we prepared for this fight, too, because Julianna has a history of getting injured that it could possibly be Kayla getting bumped up. I know she put it out there she wanted to be the backup fighter. So I prepared for two different chicks here. You need to wait your turn but with that being said, I am older, I plan on going out there and I plan on winning this fight and then after that, do I think regardless it will probably be Kayla next? I absolutely do. I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up.”

Pennington admitted that it’s frustrating to see some fighters get anointed as the golden goose when she’s had nothing handed to her. She compared Harrison to the new version of Holly Holm in terms of hype within the 135-pound division.

With that said, Pennington is happy to see Harrison being put in a fight with Ketlen Vieira to truly earn her UFC title shot.