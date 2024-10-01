Raquel Pennington wants to derail Kayla Harrison hype train: “I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up”

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Raquel Pennington feels prepared to end the hype train of Kayla Harrison.

Raquel Pennington

Pennington is the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She will put her gold at stake against Julianna Pena. The title fight will serve as the UFC 307 co-main event this Saturday night. Harrison will also be on the card, fighting Ketlen Vieira.

Harrison has said if plans go awry with the title fight, she expects to be a replacement.

RELATED: MATT BROWN IS SOLD ON KAYLA HARRISON AHEAD OF UFC 307: “I FEEL BAD FOR THE GIRLS IN THAT DIVISION”

Raquel Pennington Wants to Derail Kayla Harrison Hype Train

Raquel Pennington has heard the chatter within the MMA community. Some believe that Pennington is simply keeping the title warm for Kayla Harrison. Pennington told MMAFighting.com that her plan is to silence the doubters.

“Honestly we prepared for this fight, too, because Julianna has a history of getting injured that it could possibly be Kayla getting bumped up. I know she put it out there she wanted to be the backup fighter. So I prepared for two different chicks here. You need to wait your turn but with that being said, I am older, I plan on going out there and I plan on winning this fight and then after that, do I think regardless it will probably be Kayla next? I absolutely do. I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up.”

Pennington admitted that it’s frustrating to see some fighters get anointed as the golden goose when she’s had nothing handed to her. She compared Harrison to the new version of Holly Holm in terms of hype within the 135-pound division.

With that said, Pennington is happy to see Harrison being put in a fight with Ketlen Vieira to truly earn her UFC title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison Raquel Pennington UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano destroys rankings panel after being snubbed following UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is sold on Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 307: "I feel bad for the girls in that division"

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Retired UFC fan favorite Matt Brown believes Kayla Harrison is the real deal.

Renato Moicano and Benoit-Saint Denis
Renato Moicano

What's next for Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The UFC was in Paris, France for a solid UFC Paris card on Saturday which saw a battle of top-15 lightweights as Renato Moicano took on Benoit Saint-Denis.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178 with Mario Bautista

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The 178th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 307.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

WATCH | Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith squash beef ahead of UFC 307: "I am thankful to you"

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and contender Anthony Smith have officially squashed their beef.

Ian Machado Garry, Colby Covington

VIDEO | Ian Machado Garry uses his son to taunt Colby Covington

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Islam Makhachev has accepted January title defense: "Best fighter in the world"

Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev will make his UFC return in January.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Alex Pereira wants to play a major role in Dana White's move into boxing: "The partnership will start with me"

Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to play a role in Dana White’s boxing plans.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison says Julianna Peña is "Avoiding the inevitable" by calling for Amanda Nunes trilogy

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is already preparing for Julianna Peña to find a way out of fighting her should she win the bantamweight belt at UFC 307.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Georgia serenades Merab Dvalishvili as a hero after UFC 306 title win

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili became the latest Georgian athlete to reach the pinnacle of his athletic profession.