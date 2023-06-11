Raquel Pennington calls for title fight with Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289

By Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Raquel Pennington sees a path to the UFC title following Amanda Nunes’ retirement, and she even has a dance partner in mind.

Raquel Pennington

Pennington was in attendance for UFC 289, which featured a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between Nunes and Irene Aldana. In fact, Pennington actually weighed in a day before the fight because she was the emergency backup fighter. Pennington witnessed ‘The Lioness” dominate Aldana for five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Nunes announced her retirement from pro MMA competition.

Raquel Pennington Next In Line?

With Nunes now out of the picture, Pennington is putting her matchmaker cap on. She took to her Twitter account to success a vacant bantamweight title fight against Julianna Pena.

“Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc.”

Pena was actually supposed to fight against Nunes at UFC 289. This would’ve been their trilogy bout, but Pena was forced off the card due to an injury. Now, “The Venezuelan Vixen” won’t be getting a third clash with “The Lioness.”

Once Nunes announced her retirement, it was quite clear that Pena wasn’t pleased with knowing the trilogy fight won’t be happening.

RELATED: JULIANNA PENA SLAMS AMANDA NUNES FOLLOWING HER RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT AT UFC 289

“I scared you so bad into retirement,” Pena claimed. “Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that?”

Time will tell if Pennington vs. Pena is the route the UFC goes to determine a new women’s bantamweight champion. It wouldn’t be the first time Pennington has fought for UFC gold. Back in 2018, Pennington challenged Nunes for the 135-pound championship. “Rocky” fell short in her bid to become a UFC titleholder. She was beaten by Nunes via firth-round TKO and hasn’t received a title shot since. Pennington is riding a five-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

