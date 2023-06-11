Raquel Pennington calls for title fight with Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289

Raquel Pennington Next In Line?

With Nunes now out of the picture, Pennington is putting her matchmaker cap on. She took to her Twitter account to success a vacant bantamweight title fight against Julianna Pena.

Me vs Julianna got the world title!!!! Dana always thought from TUF we would face each other at the finale. Wasn’t the journey then but here we are now!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

Pena was actually supposed to fight against Nunes at UFC 289. This would’ve been their trilogy bout, but Pena was forced off the card due to an injury. Now, “The Venezuelan Vixen” won’t be getting a third clash with “The Lioness.”

Once Nunes announced her retirement, it was quite clear that Pena wasn’t pleased with knowing the trilogy fight won’t be happening.

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

Time will tell if Pennington vs. Pena is the route the UFC goes to determine a new women’s bantamweight champion. It wouldn’t be the first time Pennington has fought for UFC gold. Back in 2018, Pennington challenged Nunes for the 135-pound championship. “Rocky” fell short in her bid to become a UFC titleholder. She was beaten by Nunes via firth-round TKO and hasn’t received a title shot since. Pennington is riding a five-fight winning streak.