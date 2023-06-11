Dana White reacts to Charles Oliveira’s historic win at UFC 289: “I’m excited for him and Islam to fight again”

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev 2?

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, Dana White admitted that he thinks Oliveira should get a second crack at Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship (via MMAMania.com).

“He looked like a world-beater tonight, and I’m excited for him and Islam to fight again,” White told reporters during the UFC 289 press conference. “It’s the thing that makes sense. I’ll tell you on Tuesday. But yeah, I mean, let’s not play games; that fight makes sense. That’s the fight that should happen. And I’m excited to see it again.”

White was then asked if Makhachev has any say when it comes to his next title challenger. The UFC boss said multiple factors go into making title fights.

“There’s a lot of things that go into consideration for the next [title] fight,” White said. “I mean, I’m sitting here talking to you about him right now, and I don’t even know what’s wrong with him. He’s in medicals. I don’t know where he’s at and what he’s got planned over the summer. The list goes on and on of things that factor into how fights are made. But I’m just telling you right here right now [Makhachev vs. Oliveira] is a fight I’d like to see again.”

Back in October 2022, Oliveira suffered a second-round TKO loss against Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has insisted that he wasn’t himself on fight night.