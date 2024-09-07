Jon Anik hypes up fans with big tease for Noche UFC: “Maybe the sickest s**t I’ve ever seen”
UFC commentator Jon Anik has hyped up fans by teasing how incredible the upcoming Noche UFC event at the Sphere will be.
Next weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make history. They will put on the first major sports event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement and hype surrounding this showcase. The Sphere is one of the most visually insane structures ever assembled, and the UFC is doing everything in its power to make it a night that fight fans will never forget.
One man who will be there to witness it all live is Jon Anik. The UFC’s main man on commentary has seen some incredible things over the years, and he’ll be adding another one to the list next Saturday night.
In a recent tweet, Anik couldn’t help but get excited about what’s to come by teasing the following for fans.
Earlier this week, I got my first look at some of the visual experiences for the UFC's September 14th Sphere show. Maybe the sickest sh*t I've ever seen. This is the most involved, sophisticated live broadcast of which I've been a part. Gonna be absolutely nuts. #NocheUFC
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) September 6, 2024
Anik is hyped
A fan then questioned whether or not it’ll only be effective for those in attendance. Anik had the following response.
“They have gone to great lengths to make the at-home experience unbelievable!”
Regardless of whether or not you like the look of the card, nobody can deny that this is going to be an unreal experience.
What are you most excited to see from the UFC’s debut event at the Sphere? In terms of the card, who else would you have liked to see fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
