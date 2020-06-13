Rafael dos Anjos slams Nate Diaz: “Don’t forget where you came from. You got big money fight because I got hurt

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has slammed Nate Diaz after the Stockton Native boasted about his recent paydays.

Diaz had recently bashed the newly announced UFC 251 main event which showcases Gilbert Burns challenging Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit. You should’ve fought the next guy in line, not the guys who would take less cause he’s told too. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

After receiving backlash from both Usman and Burns, Nate Diaz doubled down on his previous comments.

I get paid more than both of you together 😎

+ FUCK REEBOK — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“I get paid more than both of you together and f*ck Reebok.”

This evening former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fired back at Nate Diaz over his recent comments.

And @NateDiaz209 stop bragging of how much money you make, don’t forget where you came from. You got big money fight because I got hurt. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2020

“And Nate Diaz, stop bragging of how much money you make. Don’t forget where you came from. You got big money because I got hurt.”

Dos Anjos and Diaz already have a history, the pair fought back in 2014 with ‘RDA’ emerging victorious by way of decision.

Rafael dos Anjos is clearly referencing the fact that Nate Diaz stepped in on short-notice to replace him against Conor McGregor at UFC 196, this after the Brazilian suffered a broken foot in the late stages of his training camp for the fight.

Diaz would ultimately hand McGregor the first loss of his UFC career at the event, submitting the Irish star in the second round of their welterweight clash.

The victory resulted in Nate Diaz having an immediate rematch with ‘Notorious’ at UFC 202, a bout that proved to be very lucrative for both men.

As for Rafael dos Anjos, the Brazilian standout is not currently booked for a return to the Octagon. ‘RDA’ recently called for a fight with former rival Conor McGregor, but with the Irishman recently retiring from the sport, that proposed bout seems unlikely to come to fruition.

What do you think of Rafael dos Anjos blasting Nate Diaz? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 12, 2020