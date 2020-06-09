Gilbert Burns slams Nate Diaz: “Say thanks to Conor McGregor he’s the only reason you make money”

Gilbert Burns has issued a response to Nate Diaz after the fan-favorite trashed the welterweight title fight set to take place at UFC 251.

Diaz took to social media where he was not happy that Gilbert Burns was getting the title shot against Kamaru Usman.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit,” Diaz wrote about the Usman vs. Burns fight. ”You should’ve fought the next guy in line, not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

Usman already scathed Diaz for his take and now Gilbert Burns has responded as well. He took to social media to tell Diaz to buy the pay-per-view and not blink.

Look this guy 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your 👀 get your 🍿 and buy the PPV pic.twitter.com/hTtp7nKiQx — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 9, 2020

“Look at this. @natediaz209 3 fights in last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your [eyes] get your [popcorn] and buy the PPV,” Burns tweeted.

The number one welterweight contender in Gilbert Burns wasn’t done there as he continued to go after Nate Diaz. He slammed the Stockton native over his pay where he says Diaz needs to thank Conor McGregor for getting him paid.

Another thing! U gotta say thanks to @TheNotoriousMMA his is the only reason u make money in your life Natan @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/3oYWN4uLns — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 9, 2020

“Another thing! U gotta say thanks to @TheNotoriousMMA his is the only reason u make money in your life Natan @NateDiaz209,” he added.

Gilbert Burns is coming off a dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas. Before that, he had a first-round knockout win over Demain Maia in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia.

There is no question Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns is a very intriguing fight but Nate Diaz is not happy about it.

What do you make of Gilbert Burns slamming Nate Diaz?