Rafael dos Anjos issues a challenge to Conor McGregor: “If you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy”

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has issued a challenge to recently retired former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar announced his retirement from the sport shortly after the conclusion of last weekend’s UFC 250 broadcast.

McGregor’s announcement sent shockwaves throughout the MMA universe, which resulted in my pro fighters sharing their respective reactions to Conor’s third career retirement.

Conor McGregor’s decision to walk away from fighting comes shortly after fellow UFC stars Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal asked to be released by the promotion. ‘Bones’ and ‘Gamebred’ each cited unreasonable negotiation tactics by the UFC as a result for their unhappiness.

While Conor McGregor already appears to be enjoying his retirement, a former rival wants to settle a previous beef before the Irishman hangs up the gloves for good.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took to Twitter where he challenged McGregor to a fight at 155, 165 or 170lbs.

Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. Fuck this retirement shit. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were previously set to meet for the lightweight title at UFC 196 in March of 2016. Unfortunately for fight fans and the Brazilian alike, ‘RDA’ was forced to pull out of the highly anticipated contest after breaking his foot in training.

After surrendering his lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez, and then a subsequent defeat to Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos decided to move up a weight class.

Rafael started his welterweight run going 3-0, and was then booked to fight Colby Covington for the promotions interim welterweight title at UFC 225. Dos Anjos would lose that bout by way of decision and has since gone just 1-3 inside the talent-stacked division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 12, 2020