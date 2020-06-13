Dana White absolutely rips the MMA Media over “bulls–t” Conor McGregor headlines

UFC President Dana White was not happy with the MMA Media for what he called “bulls–t headlines“ regarding Conor McGregor turning down fights.

Earlier this week the UFC boss had spoken with ESPN where he suggested that McGregor had turned down a short-notice fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

That spot was later filled by Justin Gaethje, who went on to defeat ‘El Cucuy’ and is now set to meet Khabib Nurmgagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout this September.

“He wants to fight Gaethje,” White told ESPN. “Gaethje just won to get the fight with Khabib. He just beat Tony Ferguson. Conor had the opportunity to slide into that spot if Khabib or Tony fell out. He came back and said ‘I’m not a replacement fighter, I’m not going to do it.’ He would be in that position now if he took the fight. He didn’t, Gaethje did so Gaethje gets it.”

At the time of his comments, the UFC President had not revealed when exactly Conor McGregor told him that he was not a replacement fighter.

Now, however, Dana White has explained that the “replacement fighter” conversation with the Irish star took place long before UFC 249.

“Never did Conor turn down a last-minute fight,” White said (via MMAMania). “He told us way before that, that he was out of the fight, and we never even asked him again.”

“All these idiots start writing stories that I ripped him and that I said he wouldn’t take the fight and everything else. It’s all bullsh*t. Absolute f*cking bullsh*t,” added Dana White. “And the only thing that was stupider than the f*cking stories they wrote was the headlines that they put on it. It’s f*cking unbelievable. You literally cannot believe anything you read.”

Conor McGregor recently made headlines when he announced his retirement from fighting shortly following Saturday night’s UFC 250 broadcast.

The Irishman was recently invited back to the Octagon by former lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos (see that here).

