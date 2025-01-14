Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186 with Diego Ferreira

By Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The 186th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 311.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186

We’re joined by UFC lightweight contender Diego Ferreira (0:52) to preview his UFC 311 fight.

Diego Ferreira is the lone guest to preview his UFC 311 fight against Grant Dawson. Ferreira discusses his last fight and whether or not he thought he’d get a fight before 2024 was up. He then chats about getting to face Dawson and whether or not he was surprised to not get a ranked opponent. The Brazilian then talks about fighting on his 40th birthday and how much longer he has left. He also touches on how he sees the fight playing out, what a win does for him, and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

