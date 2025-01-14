What’s next for Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas after UFC Vegas 101?

By Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The UFC opened up 2025 with a strawweight main event as Mackenzie Dern took on Amanda Ribas on Saturday at UFC Vegas 101. The fight served as a rematch of their 2019 fight.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas

Dern entered the fight coming off a decision win over Loopy Godinez which snapped her two-fight losing streak. Ribas, meanwhile, was coming off a decision loss to Rose Namajunas at flyweight as she dropped back down to 115lbs.

In the end, it was Dern who exacted revenge for her 2019 loss as she submitted Ribas in the third round. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the strawweight contenders.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern picked up a massive stoppage win over Amanda Ribas on Saturday. Dern fought well as her striking is looked much improved, while her grappling was dominant to get the submission win.

With the win, Dern is back in the title picture at 115lbs. Virna Jandiroba appears to be next in line for the winner of Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez, despite Dern having a win over Jandiroba. A rematch makes sense, but ultimately, the fight to make is Dern vs Yan Xiaonan 2, as the first fight was a majority win for Xiaonan in 2022. The winner would get a title shot.

Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas had a chance to get back into title contention at strawweight against Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101 but she came up short. Ribas struggled on the mat and was submitted by an armbar in the third round.

With the loss, Ribas is now 13-6 and will need a step-down in competition. The Brazilian will likely fight someone outside the top-10 and a logical matchup is against Gillian Robertson. The Canadian is on a three-fight winning streak and deserves a chance at a top-10 opponent.

It would also be a test for Ribas to fight another grappler and prove she learned from the loss to Dern.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Amanda Ribas Mackenzie Dern UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186 with Diego Ferreira

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev reveals he wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he previously wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka predicts getting a third crack at Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka believes he will eventually get a third opportunity to fight UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Holly Holm
UFC

Holm Holm leaves UFC, set to explore free agency

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC veteran Holly Holm is set to leave the UFC and explore free agency, as per a report from Ariel Helwani.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan already targeting money fights ahead of UFC 311 clash with Islam Makhachev: "Just business"

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

Ahead of his UFC title fight against Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan is thinking all about the money.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall offers promising update on long-awaited clash against Jon Jones: "I've said yes to the fight"

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington still confident he will be a UFC champion: "We’re going to do the unthinkable"

Cole Shelton - January 13, 2025

Colby Covington still believes he will be the undisputed UFC champion despite being on a two-fight losing streak.

Islam Makhachev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 311: Former champion can't see Islam Makhachev losing to Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Islam Makhachev is simply on a higher level over Arman Tsarukyan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals when he'll stop coaching: 'I'm tired of all this'

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t plan on coaching for much longer.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler lashes out over Khabib Nurmagomedov plane controversy

Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler has lashed out over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent issue with regards to being removed from a plane.