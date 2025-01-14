What’s next for Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas after UFC Vegas 101?

The UFC opened up 2025 with a strawweight main event as Mackenzie Dern took on Amanda Ribas on Saturday at UFC Vegas 101. The fight served as a rematch of their 2019 fight.

Dern entered the fight coming off a decision win over Loopy Godinez which snapped her two-fight losing streak. Ribas, meanwhile, was coming off a decision loss to Rose Namajunas at flyweight as she dropped back down to 115lbs.

In the end, it was Dern who exacted revenge for her 2019 loss as she submitted Ribas in the third round. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the strawweight contenders.