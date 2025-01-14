Aljamain Sterling thinks Umar Nurmagomedov is unproven, expects Merab Dvalishvili to shut doubters up at UFC 311

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Aljamain Sterling believes Merab Dvalishvili will silence the doubters once his UFC 311 clash with Umar Nurmagomedov has come to a close.

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov are set to clash this Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The UFC Bantamweight Championship will be at stake, and Dvalishvili is in search of his first successful title defense. A win for Nurmagomedov would mark his first UFC title victory.

Ahead of UFC 311, Sterling thinks Dvalishvili has been well prepared and is ready to prove he’s on a higher level over the challenger.

RELATED: UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV’S COACH RESPONDS TO MERAB DVALISHVILI CLAIMING UFC 311 TITLE FIGHT IS UNDESERVED

Aljamain Sterling Says Umar Nurmagomedov is Unproven, Vows Merab Dvalishvili Shuts Haters Up

In a new UFC 311 breakdown video posted on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling discussed Merab Dvalishvili’s upcoming title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov. Sterling shared his belief that no one truly knows if Nurmagomedov will be as good as some think he is. He expects Dvalishvili to prove he is the true elite force at 135 pounds.

“I think if we can keep the fight where we want it, Merab is gonna shut a lot of people up and gonna prove a lot of people right that he is who he says he is,” Sterling said. “No disrespect to Umar by any means. For me, it just comes down to one guy has done the work, one guy is being propped up by the accolades of what his relative has done. I understand he’s trying to carve out his own name in history, but facts are still facts. The jury’s still out on Umar. We don’t really know if he’s really that guy just yet.”

Be sure to visit our homepage this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 311. We’ll have you covered with live results and video highlights on fight night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez insists Islam Makhachev isn't overlooking Arman Tsarukyan prior to UFC 311: "We got a hell of a challenge in front of us'

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186 with Diego Ferreira

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The 186th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 311.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

What's next for Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas after UFC Vegas 101?

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The UFC opened up 2025 with a strawweight main event as Mackenzie Dern took on Amanda Ribas on Saturday at UFC Vegas 101. The fight served as a rematch of their 2019 fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev reveals he wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he previously wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka predicts getting a third crack at Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka believes he will eventually get a third opportunity to fight UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Holly Holm

Holm Holm leaves UFC, set to explore free agency

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan already targeting money fights ahead of UFC 311 clash with Islam Makhachev: "Just business"

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

Ahead of his UFC title fight against Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan is thinking all about the money.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall offers promising update on long-awaited clash against Jon Jones: "I've said yes to the fight"

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has agreed to fight Jon Jones later this year.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington still confident he will be a UFC champion: "We’re going to do the unthinkable"

Cole Shelton - January 13, 2025

Colby Covington still believes he will be the undisputed UFC champion despite being on a two-fight losing streak.

Islam Makhachev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 311: Former champion can't see Islam Makhachev losing to Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Islam Makhachev is simply on a higher level over Arman Tsarukyan.