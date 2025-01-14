Aljamain Sterling thinks Umar Nurmagomedov is unproven, expects Merab Dvalishvili to shut doubters up at UFC 311

Aljamain Sterling Says Umar Nurmagomedov is Unproven, Vows Merab Dvalishvili Shuts Haters Up

In a new UFC 311 breakdown video posted on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling discussed Merab Dvalishvili’s upcoming title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov. Sterling shared his belief that no one truly knows if Nurmagomedov will be as good as some think he is. He expects Dvalishvili to prove he is the true elite force at 135 pounds.

“I think if we can keep the fight where we want it, Merab is gonna shut a lot of people up and gonna prove a lot of people right that he is who he says he is,” Sterling said. “No disrespect to Umar by any means. For me, it just comes down to one guy has done the work, one guy is being propped up by the accolades of what his relative has done. I understand he’s trying to carve out his own name in history, but facts are still facts. The jury’s still out on Umar. We don’t really know if he’s really that guy just yet.”

Be sure to visit our homepage this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 311. We’ll have you covered with live results and video highlights on fight night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.