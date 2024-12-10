John Lineker excited to meet Kulabdam in “test of fire” at ONE Fight Night 27
There’s nothing former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker loves more than to land a one-punch knockout on his opponent. He’s done it time and again across his MMA career. And he’s kept that reputation alive and well into his Muay Thai chapter.
But at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, the Brazilian slugger meets Kulabdam in bantamweight Muay Thai on Friday, January 10, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
So far, Lineker has knocked out both Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko in back-to-back Muay Thai outings. But coming up against Kulabdam, “Hands of Stone” believes he will meet his match.
“I’ve been following Kulabdam. I’ve watched some fights, and he’s a guy who has a very versatile game, a dangerous guy. I believe it will be a test of fire for me,” Lineker said.
“Kulabdam is a guy who grew up doing Muay Thai, he was practically born doing Muay Thai. In Thailand you are born training Muay Thai, so it will definitely be a big test for me.”
John Lineker hunts for fight with Rodtang
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is in relentless pursuit of former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
The Brazilian knockout artist feels like he’s looking in a mirror when he watches “The Iron Man” go to battle. Despite the admiration, Lineker would love to add the Thai great’s name to his resume.
“Yes, I intend to fight Rodtang someday because of his fighting style, the way he likes to fight, which is the same as mine. We like to stand in the middle of the ring and exchange punches until one of us falls,” Lineker said.
“He’s a great professional, a great fighter, but I know how to do it too. I’ve been fighting since I was 12 years old and I’ve always gotten into the ring to beat my opponents, and with Rodtang it would be no different.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:John Lineker ONE Championship