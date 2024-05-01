Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the “easiest fight,” vows to KO him at UFC 301

Drakkar Klose called for the easiest fight in the lightweight division after his last win and he says he got his wish.

After Klose scored a slam KO over Joe Solecki in December, he said he didn’t care who was next, as he just wanted the easiest guy for the most amount of money. Klose ended up getting the call to face Joaquim Silva at UFC 301 in Brazil, which is exciting for the American to go into enemy territory.

“I just got my passport and as soon as they found out I got my passport, they told me I was going to Brazil. It is what it is. I get to fight internationally and let the Brazilian fans see my talents,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When Klose was offered to fight Silva at UFC 301, he admitted he had never heard of the opponent before. But, once he looked into him, he says he wasn’t impressed. He also is surprised that he did not receive a ranked opponent.

“To be honest, I’d never heard of this guy until they gave him to me. I saw he was on the last card with me and he couldn’t beat a corpse. He should have finished Guida, he’s a walking corpse. He’s going to get tired, nothing special about him… When I said I want the easiest fight, they really took that to heart. I was just f*****g around, but it is what it is. I guess this is who I’m fighting… I am surprised (it’s not a ranked guy) but I don’t think they like me. I’ll have to prove them wrong again and have another highlight,” Klose added.

With Drakkar Klose thinking Joaquim Silva isn’t very good, the American expects to score a KO win on Saturday night in Brazil.

“I see a finish, second round, maybe third round, let him wear out with the big power punches and then clip him,” Klose said.

If Klose does KO Silva at UFC 301, he isn’t sure what is next for him, as all he cares about is making money.

“I’ll probably fight another up and comer, I’m just about collecting checks now. They already know who they want to be champion, I just have to keep beating people they put in front of me,” Klose concluded.