Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: “You and Colby are more similar than I thought”

Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.

Garry had been calling out Colby Covington to fight at UFC Tampa on December 14. However, the Irishman claims ‘Chaos’ turned him down. Now, as Garry is still without an opponent, he took aim at Kamaru Usman as he claimed the former champ also turned him down for the main event spot.

Ian Garry calls out Kamaru Usman for not accepting a fight offer for #UFCTampa on December 14th 🍿😳 "I thought you were built different, but turns out you and Colby are more similar than I thought. Say YES, see you December 14th!"#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/MI41z6i6vG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 20, 2024

“Ready? Really? I thought you were built different, but turns out you and Colby are more similar than I thought. Say YES see you December 14th!,” Garry wrote in a response to Usman.

Garry is hoping to get Usman to agree to fight him so the two can headline UFC Tampa. It would be a big fight for both men as if the Irishman wins, he could get a title shot, while Usman would look to get back on track and likely earn a title shot with a victory.

However, for now, Ian Machado Garry is without a fight as he tries to convince either Covington or Usman to accept the main event spot at UFC Tampa.