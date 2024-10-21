Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: “You and Colby are more similar than I thought”
Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.
Garry had been calling out Colby Covington to fight at UFC Tampa on December 14. However, the Irishman claims ‘Chaos’ turned him down. Now, as Garry is still without an opponent, he took aim at Kamaru Usman as he claimed the former champ also turned him down for the main event spot.
“Ready? Really? I thought you were built different, but turns out you and Colby are more similar than I thought. Say YES see you December 14th!,” Garry wrote in a response to Usman.
Garry is hoping to get Usman to agree to fight him so the two can headline UFC Tampa. It would be a big fight for both men as if the Irishman wins, he could get a title shot, while Usman would look to get back on track and likely earn a title shot with a victory.
However, for now, Ian Machado Garry is without a fight as he tries to convince either Covington or Usman to accept the main event spot at UFC Tampa.
Ian Machado Garry takes aim at Colby Covington for ducking him
As Ian Machado Garry is trying to secure one more fight this year, he took to social media to call out Colby Covington.
Garry claimed Covington has yet to accept the fight offer to face him at UFC Tampa. He also accused Covington of avoiding him as he’s scared to fight him.
“What’s up, everyone? So, I’m coming on to let everybody know, keep everybody in the loop and keep everyone updated because it matters,” Garry said in a video on his Instagram. “A month ago, I was offered a fight with Colby Covington. It took me all of 20 seconds to respond to the email saying, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ A month later, we’ve still got no response from Colby. He’s avoiding me like the plague, and there’s one reason and one reason only this fight isn’t happening, and his name is Colby Covington.”
Garry is 15-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Michael Page. Before that, the Irishman beat Geoff Neal by decision in February. Garry is 8-0 in the UFC and has notable wins over Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.
