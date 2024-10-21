Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: “You and Colby are more similar than I thought”

By Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.

Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman

Garry had been calling out Colby Covington to fight at UFC Tampa on December 14. However, the Irishman claims ‘Chaos’ turned him down. Now, as Garry is still without an opponent, he took aim at Kamaru Usman as he claimed the former champ also turned him down for the main event spot.

“Ready? Really? I thought you were built different, but turns out you and Colby are more similar than I thought. Say YES see you December 14th!,” Garry wrote in a response to Usman.

Garry is hoping to get Usman to agree to fight him so the two can headline UFC Tampa. It would be a big fight for both men as if the Irishman wins, he could get a title shot, while Usman would look to get back on track and likely earn a title shot with a victory.

However, for now, Ian Machado Garry is without a fight as he tries to convince either Covington or Usman to accept the main event spot at UFC Tampa.

Ian Machado Garry takes aim at Colby Covington for ducking him

As Ian Machado Garry is trying to secure one more fight this year, he took to social media to call out Colby Covington.

Garry claimed Covington has yet to accept the fight offer to face him at UFC Tampa. He also accused Covington of avoiding him as he’s scared to fight him.

“What’s up, everyone? So, I’m coming on to let everybody know, keep everybody in the loop and keep everyone updated because it matters,” Garry said in a video on his Instagram. “A month ago, I was offered a fight with Colby Covington. It took me all of 20 seconds to respond to the email saying, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ A month later, we’ve still got no response from Colby. He’s avoiding me like the plague, and there’s one reason and one reason only this fight isn’t happening, and his name is Colby Covington.”

Garry is 15-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Michael Page. Before that, the Irishman beat Geoff Neal by decision in February. Garry is 8-0 in the UFC and has notable wins over Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski makes case for Ilia Topuria winning 'Fighter of the Year' if he defeats Max Holloway

Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reflects on illness that derailed initial Robert Whittaker fight date

Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has looked back on the illness that forced him out of a scheduled June clash with Robert Whittaker.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reveals he is still interested in Jon Jones superfight

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he’s still interested in a superfight against Jon Jones.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant reveals why she isn't convinced by mixed martial arts return

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has explained why she isn’t convinced that returning to mixed martial arts is a good idea.

Anthony Hernandez
Dricus du Plessis

Anthony Hernandez calls for future UFC title shot against Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

Anthony Hernandez has expressed his intention to push for a UFC middleweight title shot against Dricus du Plessis.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024
Conor McGregor
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen thinks Conor McGregor started trend of retired fighters returning after PED use

Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Johnny Eblen believes Conor McGregor has created a path for retired fighters to return after taking PEDs.

Amanda Nunes Dana White
Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington reacts to Amanda Nunes' potential UFC return

Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Raquel Pennington has weighed in on the possibility of an Amanda Nunes return.

Belal Muhammad, UFC
UFC

Belal Muhammad wants Alex Pereira's schedule: "Next year for myself is just staying busy"

Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Belal Muhammad wants to be on the same schedule as fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda, UFC Vegas 99, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 99 Bonus Report: Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez.