Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179 with Alex Morono and Josh Fremd

By Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The 179th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 98.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179, UFC Vegas 98

We’re first joined by UFC welterweight Alex Morono (1:02). We close things out by chatting with UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (12:13).

Alex Morono opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 98 fight against Daniel Rodriguez. Alex talks about his last fight with Niko Price, what he took away from that loss, and why he was so frustrated with his performance. Alex then talks about making a quick turnaround and the style matchup against Rodriguez. He then talks about if there is pressure on him going into this one. He then chats about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him.

Josh Fremd closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 98 fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan. Josh talks about his last fight against Andre Petroski and why he was so annoyed with it. He then chats about making a quick turnaround and if there is pressure on him going into this fight. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goal going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

