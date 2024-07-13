Josh Fremd claims Andre Petroski needs to finish him in the first-round or “he’s f****d” at UFC Denver

By Cole Shelton - July 13, 2024

Josh Fremd believes if he survives the first round he will cruise to a win over Andre Petroski at UFC Denver.

Josh Fremd

Fremd is from Pittsburgh but moved to Colorado a couple of years ago, and he now calls it home. When the UFC announced they were going to Denver, he says he did everything he could to get on this card.

“I would take this as a home game, I’ve been living here the last four, four-and-a-half years. Man, once I heard the UFC was coming to Denver, I locked in on this date and manifested it. I was told many times it probably wasn’t going to happen, but anytime I was talking to teammates I kept saying I would be on this card. Two days after my manager said it probably wasn’t going to happen, he called me saying they got someone for me on this date,” Fremd said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Fremd ended up getting matched up with Andre Petroski at UFC Denver who he is familiar with. The two trained together at Factory X years ago, and Fremd revealed he was actually the one who drove Petroski to the airport when he was leaving Colorado.

“We used to train together, he tried out Factory X. We both fought on an LFA card together, I drove him to the airport when we fought on that card,” Fremd said. “He’s a cool guy, I have nothing but respect for that guy. I’m familiar with him and his style, his tactics. He’s from Philly, I’m from Pittsburgh I thought we were going to fight as an amateur, low-level pro, what better way to meet than in the UFC.”

Ultimately, Josh Fremd says the past training sessions have no impact on this fight. But, he does have confidence he will be able to beat Petroski as he thinks Petroski’s cardio will fail him.

“He has to get me out in the first two-and-a-half minutes, and if he doesn’t get me out of there in the first two-and-a-half minutes, he’s f****d… I don’t care if it is 15 minutes, we are bloody, and beaten, or if it’s 20 seconds, I want to win and I am going to win,” Fremd said.

If Fremd gets his hand raised at UFC Denver, he isn’t sure where that puts him in the division. Instead, all he cares about is remaining a UFC fighter.

“Keeps me my job. That is what I’m focused on. I want to keep my job in the UFC. Andre is good, he had a couple of good wins, I don’t put much stock in the wins, but when he fights a really good guy, you see it is not the same,” Fremd said.

