What’s next for the stars of UFC 307?

The UFC was in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 307 card that saw two titles on the line.

In the main event, Alex Pereira was looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in 2024 as he took on Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington looked to defend her women’s bantamweight title for the first time against Julianna Pena.

Ultimately, it was Pereira who scored a fourth-round TKO win a highly-entertaining striking fight to defend his belt. In the co-main event, it was Pena who edged out a split decision to defeat Pennington. Following UFC 307, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the title fights.