Just Scrap Radio Ep. 177 with Matt Frevola, Bryan Battle, and Vince Morales

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

The 177th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Paris.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 177, UFC Paris

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (1:45). Next, UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (12:04) comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight Vince Morales (22:53).

Matt Frevola opens up the show to preview his UFC Paris fight against Fares Ziam. Matt talks about his layoff and why he hasn’t fought since November of last year. The veteran lightweight then chats about why he wanted to be on this card and the style matchup against Ziam. He then chats about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win over the Frenchman does for him in the division.

Bryan Battle then stops by to discuss his UFC Paris bout against Kevin Jousset. Bryan talks about his last fight against Ange Loosa and why he believes the UFC is viewing it as he won. He then chats about going to Paris and whether or not this was something he wanted. Bryan then talks about the style matchup and what a win does for him. He also hopes to get a ranked opponent soon.

Vince Morales closes out the show to discuss his UFC Paris fight against Taylor Lapilus. Vince talks about getting the call to return to the UFC and whether or not he thought it would happen. He talks about his run outside of the UFC and what he learned from that. Vince then chats about the brief training camp for this one and how he matches up against Lapilus. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

