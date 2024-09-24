Sean O’Malley reveals he regularly fights while dealing with injuries

By Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he regularly goes into fights while suffering from some kind of injury.

Sean O'Malley

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley lost his UFC bantamweight championship. He was beaten comprehensively by Merab Dvalishvili, who dominated him in a one-sided affair to capture the belt at Noche UFC. Ever since then, ‘Suga’ has reacted to the loss in a variety of ways, which has included revealing he needs to undergo surgery on his left labrum in his hip.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: “That’s f***ing exciting!”

Some believe he’s simply using this as an excuse but as we know, a lot of fighters tend to enter big bouts with injuries. Sometimes it pays off and they get the job done, and other times, they’ll end up suffering an even worse injury that keeps them out of action for a long time.

During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley was asked how often he enters the cage with undisclosed injuries.

O’Malley makes injury revelation

“I mean, every time. Every time. I have surgery October 3rd. I’m excited about the whole, I just kind of mentally accepted it unlike the defeat. I just mentally accepted, alright, we’re going to f****g go through surgery. Go through recovery and just get her done.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s a shame to think that it may be a while before we see Sean O’Malley compete again. With that being said, hopefully he can get fixed up and back to 100% as he attempts to reclaim his UFC bantamweight championship.

What do you believe is next for Sean O’Malley in the UFC? Do you think there’s a chance he will receive an immediate title shot upon returning, regardless of who the champion is? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano explains why he’s “glad” to have not trained with teammate Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint Denis fight at UFC Paris

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev blames “lack of experience” for his previous remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I would not fight my countrymen”

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has blamed his lack of experience for previous remarks about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

Coach explains strategy behind Ciryl Gane not fighting at UFC Paris: “It makes sense for us”

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024

Ciryl Gane’s coach has explained why they opted against fighting at UFC Paris after previously headlining twice at the event.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier defines what makes a “Great” UFC championship reign

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes there’s a specific standard that modern champions must reach to be considered a legend in the sport.

Dana White, Mike Tyson
Dana White

Boxing legend Mike Tyson endorses Dana White's boxing plans, calls him the "Best thing" for the sport

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson believes UFC CEO Dana White could potentially change boxing forever if he fully commits to investing in the sport.

Conor McGregor, David Feldman

BKFC President says Conor McGregor will “100%” fight bare-knuckle, will make “More money than anywhere else”

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024
Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill explains why Khalil Rountree can give Alex Pereira problems at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2024

Jamahal Hill believes Khalil Rountree is being overlooked ahead of his UFC 307 title fight against Alex Pereira.

Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira understands Michael Chandler's decision to wait for Conor McGregor fight: "He has a family to provide to"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira understands Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for Conor McGregor.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling interested in Diego Lopes fight after Movsar Evloev bout falls through: "Risk vs. reward"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White's boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: "That's f***ing exciting!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to be one of the centerpieces of Dana White’s planned dive into the boxing world.