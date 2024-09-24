Sean O’Malley reveals he regularly fights while dealing with injuries
UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he regularly goes into fights while suffering from some kind of injury.
Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley lost his UFC bantamweight championship. He was beaten comprehensively by Merab Dvalishvili, who dominated him in a one-sided affair to capture the belt at Noche UFC. Ever since then, ‘Suga’ has reacted to the loss in a variety of ways, which has included revealing he needs to undergo surgery on his left labrum in his hip.
Some believe he’s simply using this as an excuse but as we know, a lot of fighters tend to enter big bouts with injuries. Sometimes it pays off and they get the job done, and other times, they’ll end up suffering an even worse injury that keeps them out of action for a long time.
During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley was asked how often he enters the cage with undisclosed injuries.
O’Malley makes injury revelation
“I mean, every time. Every time. I have surgery October 3rd. I’m excited about the whole, I just kind of mentally accepted it unlike the defeat. I just mentally accepted, alright, we’re going to f****g go through surgery. Go through recovery and just get her done.”
It’s a shame to think that it may be a while before we see Sean O’Malley compete again. With that being said, hopefully he can get fixed up and back to 100% as he attempts to reclaim his UFC bantamweight championship.
What do you believe is next for Sean O’Malley in the UFC? Do you think there’s a chance he will receive an immediate title shot upon returning, regardless of who the champion is? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
