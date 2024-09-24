Sean O’Malley reveals he regularly fights while dealing with injuries

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he regularly goes into fights while suffering from some kind of injury.

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley lost his UFC bantamweight championship. He was beaten comprehensively by Merab Dvalishvili, who dominated him in a one-sided affair to capture the belt at Noche UFC. Ever since then, ‘Suga’ has reacted to the loss in a variety of ways, which has included revealing he needs to undergo surgery on his left labrum in his hip.

Some believe he’s simply using this as an excuse but as we know, a lot of fighters tend to enter big bouts with injuries. Sometimes it pays off and they get the job done, and other times, they’ll end up suffering an even worse injury that keeps them out of action for a long time.

During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley was asked how often he enters the cage with undisclosed injuries.